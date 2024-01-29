"He was fighting for his life": Viewers react as popular Spanish creator Frank Cuesta gets attacked by deer on stream

Adventurer, Wildlife enthusiast, and popular Spanish Twitch streamer Frank Cuesta found himself in a perilous situation after being brutally attacked by a deer. The attack was so severe that the wildlife conservationist was swept off his feet. He was smashed against a rock after being headbutted by the deer.

The entire ordeal occurred as the streamer approached what appeared to be a mother deer with two fawns. The streamer seemed to be trying to get the deer to run away, shouting:

"Vamanos! (Let's go!)"

The fawn seemed to be wary of the adventurer and moved away from him. However, the adult deer charged Frank, pinning him against the rock behind him. The streamer seemed to take the deer with him to the ground, grabbing his antlers and tussling with it.

Netizens were shocked to see the act go down, with one user believing the streamer nearly lost his life while fighting the deer, said:

"The full video is so much worse. He was fighting for his life and he was losing."

Comment byu/RobertAlve from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

"He's got 2 broken ribs and lots of abrasions" - Spanish creator Frank Cuesta injured after getting attacked by deer on livestream

Expand Tweet

Spanish wildlife enthusiast Frank Cuesta is a popular YouTuber, boasting a huge following of 3.56 million subscribers on the platform. His content revolves around his wildlife conservation efforts and the various interactions and adventures he has with animals.

In the video, after getting attacked by the deer, Frank Cuesta could be heard to be in pain as he held onto it. This startling encounter has elicited several reactions from netizens on r/LivestreamFail, with many showing concern for the streamer's wellbeing.

As fans speculated why the streamer approached the deer without much hesitation, one user stated that it may be due to the deer being aggressive as it is "mating season":

Comment byu/RobertAlve from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Further, the original poster of the clip on the subreddit, RobertAlve, posted an update describing the adventurer's current health condition and the explanation provided by Frank himself regarding the cause of the deer's aggression. He stated:

"EDIT: He's streaming right now. He said that the deer is fine. And he is fine aswell, he's back from the hospital and he's got 2 broken ribs and lots of abrasions."

Comment byu/RobertAlve from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Many netizens also commended Frank Cuesta for his bravery and boldness in taking the threat of the deer head-on:

Comment byu/RobertAlve from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/RobertAlve from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Another outdoor accident befell German streamer Papaplatte during a recent stream. While trying to cycle near the edge of an icy lake, he suffered a fall into the frozen late. Watching the ordeal take place, netizens were left concerned.