"He kind of reaped what he sowed there" - Tectone discusses the lasting effects of his feud with Enviosity

Genshin Impact streamer John "Tectone" talked about the aftershocks of his public feud with fellow streamer Enviosity after the latter had accused him of causing him "trauma" and PTSD through his "bullying" behavior. Enviosity had accused John of constantly bothering and "attacking" him to punch down at him, apparently due to him being a smaller creator.

In a recent stream, John talked about how Enviosity had to take multiple measures to deal with the hate from the community following the drama between them. Calling him "the global dislike button," John insinuated that Enviosity was dealing with the consequences of his actions in the form of hate being received by him on his YouTube and Twitch channels. He also mentioned the subsequent measures Tectone has to take now to control the way his community interacts with him:

"Enviosity is still being used as pretty much the global dislike button, and every single comment on his YouTube channel is him being called a 'mint picker', and he has to have one-month follow-only mode enabled on his Twitch chat. So, things are definitely, you know, I mean, he kind of reaped what he sowed there."

"He's once again manipulated his YouTube audience" - Tectone calls out Atsu while talking about the aftermath of his feud with Enviosity

John and Enviosity had a very public back-and-forth after the latter had accused Tectone of several serious misbehaviors in a series of X posts. This includes allegedly making an unnecessarily competitive environment for him while playing Genshin Impact and calling him a "mint picker", a negative term used for Genshin Impact players spending their time incessantly farming a common in-game material, Mint, to make up for lack of content.

Further, Enviosity also talked about how this negatively impacted his mental health, causing him "constant stress". However, in one of the posts, he also called out Tectone's shaky relationship with his ex-wife, with many netizens calling it a "below-the-belt move".

In his live stream, while looking at the matter retrospectively, John also called out Atsu, who was supporting Enviosity in the drama, and stated that Atsu had successfully distanced himself away from the controversy by "manipulating" his audience and "diverting attention":

"Atsu successfully diverted the attention from everybody calling him out on his misactions, which is 'some mysterious third person who caused all of the issues,' and it's just simply not true. I even know who the third person is. Atsu didn't even meet the guy until after he met Brax... That's also just complete bullsh**, but people, good job to Atsu, he's once manipulated his YouTube audience into thinking he's a wholesome person.

Fans were quick to criticize John following his explosive statements against Atsu and Enviosity, with some even calling him the "biggest L" for the media organization One True King (OTK) that he is currently a part of, along with other prominent creators such as Asmongold and Mizkif.