What happened between Tectone and Enviosity? Streamer drama explained

Twitch streamers John "Tectone" and Enviosity are some of the biggest Genshin Impact creators on the platform. Despite both of them sharing a powerhouse status among the members of the Genshin community, the pair have been on uneasy terms with each other for a significant period of time.

Their shaky relationship recently came to a head when Enviosity put up a series of posts on X, in which he gave a "public statement" describing his perception of their beef over the last three years.

This article explores drama going down between the two on X, including Tectone's response to Enviosity.

Timeline of Tectone and Enviosity's drama explored

Enviosity's accusations

On February 3, 2024, Enviosity put up a post on X, announcing that he would be delving into his experience with OTK member John "Tectone" for the past few years and the "trauma" and "PTSD" that he has allegedly acquired as a result of John's behavior.

In his posts, he stated his belief that he had "stayed silent" about the alleged mistreatment by Tectone. This had caused trauma to "dwell" inside him and resulted in him behaving erratically. Thus, he decided to open up about it to his followers on X.

Starting off, he accused John of constantly bothering him regarding his daily streams. John allegedly had an issue with Enviosity going live, as this would apparently cause the former's viewers to leave to watch the latter's stream instead.

Enviosity further stated that Tectone started competing with him at one point, trying to outdo the former's giveaways. Tectone was also driving his audience to unfollow Envy and follow him instead, in a bid to not let Envy pass him in terms of the number of followers each of them had.

Eventually, as per Envy, he started being "bullied and belittled" by Tectone, with the former believing that Tectone was deliberately trying to punch down on him as he was a relatively smaller creator.

He also mentioned an event that took place years prior in one of his streams, in which Enviosity seemed nervous and distraught. In the clip of the event, he talks about feeling pressured after being continuously told to "keep going", and him being anxious about "toxic people" talking negatively about him on their stream, referring to Tectone. He stated:

"I can't, my heart can't take anymore, chat... I can't take anymore of this sh**. I know you guys keep f**king pressuring me and telling me, 'Envy keep going. Please. Keep f**king going. Go, get Rosaria.' There's going to be some f**king toxic people later today that are going to be all like, 'Oh! Imagine tuning in to watch Envy and he didn't get the Rosaria. Imagine how f**ked up that is. Well, welcome here! We'll get Rosaria for you.' You know, toxic people f**king saying sh**, whatever. Chat, I just can't. I can't."

In the 7th post in the series, Enviosity stated that John had been disguising his behavior as "friendly banter" and assumed an amicable relationship between himself and Envy since the two were mutual followers on X. He also accused John of "antagonizing" him by repeatedly mentioning an instance where Envy cried on stream as a result of said "friendly banter".

On July 8, 2021, Tectone appeared in a video on popular gamers' mental health advocate HealthyGamerGG's YouTube channel. The video was titled "Why People Call You Passive Aggressive... ft. Tectone". Tectone was interviewed by the psychologist behind HealthyGamer, Dr. K, who gave his expert stance on gaming psychology and mental health for gamers, with various celebrity guests.

Enviosity expected Tectone's behavior to "finally change" after said interview, and for him to "finally have empathy" as the interview revolved around mental health. Later on, the two seemingly quashed their online drama and made peace with each other. Envy even shared the fanart made by audience members of both streamers at the time, as they rejoiced at the reunion of the two big Genshin creators.

However, according to Enviosity's eleventh post on X, John eventually broke their pact by continuing to talk negatively about the former. Envy also shared a clip of fellow streamer Atsu talking about his position as a mediator, accusing John of "sh**ting on Envy again". Notably, Tectone recently went off against Atsu in an explosive rant.

In his bombshell twelfth post, however, he stated that he had blocked out anything involving John as it was giving him "constant stress," and found out about "disturbing clips" involving him a few days ago. Alongside, Envy posted a clip of John and his ex-wife Fream seemingly arguing in a car, with Envy calling John's behavior "inexcusable". Notably, his ex-wife expressed in a series of posts on X that she and John are currently "not on good terms".

This post in the series was not received well by netizens, and many called the mention of John's ex-wife a "below the belt" move.

Envy stated that after finding out information about John's "shameless" behavior, he lost further respect for him and felt less anger and more "disgust and pity" for John. Furthermore, he blamed the trauma and stress he had from his interaction with John for certain controversial statements he made which were condemned by his Genshin Impact peers. He said that he was "not the best" at articulating his emotions and apologized for allowing Tectone's alleged constant "harassment" to affect him.

In the final few posts in the series, Envy shared his belief that John would continue to "defend, deflect and villainize" and continue the alleged "harassment". He also believed that John would be angry with Envy regardless of whether he chose to defend himself or not, or even if he were to "squash the beef". Therefore, he declared that he has decided upon "finally letting go".

In his final statement, he said that he felt pity for John and did not want to acknowledge him further, stating that he is "free".

Tectone's response to the accusations

John has since responded directly to these accusations in the form of posts on X. In these posts, John made his own claims about the Envy's behavior. He stated that Envy had thrown "temper tantrums" and allegedly took coincidental instances as personal attacks, such as the time when John had talked negatively about Hollow Knight and its players, while Enviosity happened to be streaming the same game.

Further, he talked about the pressures he faced as a result of Enviosity being a devout F2P (free-to-play) player himself and villainizing anyone who was spending money in-game. This caused John to start receiving hate, with some claiming that he was inferior to Envy.

He also accused Envy of lying about their off-screen interactions in their direct messages. John noted that Envy had falsely stated that the former never apologized when he had simply just never checked his inbox. Further, he stated that Envy "weaponized" his oversensitivity against him, and blamed John for his own transgressions.

Lastly, he called out Envy for dragging his ex-wife and marriage into the mix and trying to define his more than ten years-long marriage through a single clip without any idea of what happened behind the scenes.

Tectone had called Enviosity a "mint picker," which is a term used for a Genshin Impact player who spends their time tirelessly farming a common material as there is no other content for them to produce. John attributed his usage of the term as one of the reasons behind Enviosity commenting on John's ex-marriage.