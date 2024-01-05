"He was kissing Sky Bri" - N3on claps back at Adin Ross after latter says that Sam Frank funnels OnlyFans to his audience

Controversial Kick streamers Adin Ross and Rangesh "N3on," who were quite close a few months back, seem to have encountered a rift in their relationship. For context, Adin recently threw shade at the Rangesh, suggesting that the latter's content with Demisux is better than with Sam Frank's. Furthermore, he claimed that Sam uses her boyfriend's audience to funnel her OnlyFans content. He said:

"I've been doing content with girls for years now. My first girl content was four years ago with Stacy. I'm not being hypocritical at all. I also don't have someone I'm funnelling OnlyFans to."

Expand Tweet

Naturally, N3on wasn't the most impressed when he heard the comments. He clapped back at Adin, reminding him that he was in a flirtatious relationship with Sky Bri some time ago:

"He was kissing Sky Bri and doing all these sh*t with OF girls."

"When I do it, it's a problem" - N3on responds to Adin Ross throwing shade at him and Sam Frank

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross and N3on are currently sharing a strained relationship. Rangesh's relationship with Sam Frank has frequently sparked controversy, as numerous creators have voiced their opinions, alleging that Sam is merely exploiting him.

Nevertheless, Adin's recent critique of Sam and N3on wasn't well-received, with the latter expressing:

"Do not take this in a bad way at all or anything, I still f**king love everyone so much even if they don't like me. But am I tripping or was there not a one-month era where he was like kissing Sky Bri and doing all these sh*t with OF girls?"

He added:

"I just don't like when I do it, there's a problem, and when everyone else does it, it's fine. But I get what you're saying, I get how you think it's an OF funnel, but you literally did the same thing."

What did the fans say?

The clip of N3on's rant against Adin Ross and Demisux quickly went viral, garnering a lot of reactions. Here are some of the most notable ones:

Fans share their takes on the situation (Image via X/Kick_clips)

As mentioned earlier, N3on's relationship with Sam Frank has become a focal point of discussion within the online community. For instance, Ricegum, another streamer, recently opined that N3on and Sam Frank's relationship is likely to come to an end soon.