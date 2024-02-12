"He let greed get the best of him": Netizens react to participant losing out on $300K prize on MrBeast video

Mack Hopkins participated in MrBeast's latest video and failed to complete the challenge that would have let him take hundreds of thousands of dollars home as prize money. While the total reward up for grabs was about $800,000, Mack had already won about $300,000 but decided to put it on the line to win more. However, in the process, he ended up losing it all.

Social media has had quite the reaction to Hopkins losing the challenge, with many people giving their various takes. The case caught the eye of long-time MrBeast fans as well, with many noting that Mack Hopkins had lost a challenge before as well.

One X user, @volt_ict, thought that the participant should not have let "greed" get the best of him, saying this in response to a clip from the video going viral on the social media platform:

"He let his greed get the best of him, I would’ve taken the 300k and moved on with life"

Mack Hopkins lost a total of $1.5 million in prize money over two MrBeast challenges

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is perhaps one of the biggest content creators on the planet and is known for organizing elaborate videos that sometimes feature participants who stand to win big prizes. Rewards can range from cars and houses to just plain cash.

His most recent video was Face Your Biggest Fear To Win $800,000. The title is quite self-explanatory, and Mack Hopkins was the man in question who had to overcome his fears if he wanted to win the reward. Over the 22-minute-long video, he did manage to stand up to quite a few of the challenges, including being showered with spiders and spending time in an enclosed space.

At the 17-minute mark, MrBeast unveiled that the last challenge would be a recreation of the task that Mack had failed before when he lost about $800,000 in a video from last year. The YouTuber explained:

"The last challenge is the fear of failure. We recreated the set where he lost $800,000 in this video (The one from October 2023)"

As per the challenge, the participant was then given a choice of whether he wanted to go for the big prize or go home with the $300,000 he had won. But if he did attempt the challenge and was to fail, he would end up getting nothing, and Hopkins chose to go for it.

The task required him to cut out four shapes from cookies within a time limit without breaking them. While MrBeast had given him a way out, Mack Hopkins failed after breaking his third cookie, losing out on a total of $1.5 million prize money from the same challenge in a couple of months.

Here are some reactions from social media:

Mack Hopkins was naturally devastated after losing out on such a huge opportunity. He was a regular on popular YouTuber Airrack's videos but has since moved on to making his own content. Mack has not put out a statement since the loss.