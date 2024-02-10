Who is Mack Hopkins? Airrack's editor turned YouTuber features in MrBeast's latest video with an $800,000 prize money

Mack Hopkins, the editor of the YouTuber, Airrack, became a contestant in the latest video by Jimmy "MrBeast", where he was tasked with completing a set of challenges for the staggering cash prize of $800,000. Unfortunately, even after completing a set of grueling challenges, the YouTuber lost the cash prize as he failed the Dalgona cookie challenge and broke it in half.

Mack Hopkins announced his shift from simply editing videos to actually producing content, starting a channel under his own name and eventually garnering 359,000 subscribers.

This article delves into the history of the Airrack editor and his journey to being featured in MrBeast's videos.

Airrack editor turned Youtuber Mack Hopkins' history explored

Mack Hopkins started his journey on YouTube in August 2019 as Airrack's editor, helping produce a variety of challenge and prank videos. He was the second member to join the Airrack crew, and was present throughout the comeuppance of the Airrack channel, learning the various editing styles and the methods to make entertaining and engaging videos for audiences.

Over time, Mack Hopkin's presence as the editor of Airrack has waned. But the 23-year-old eventually managed to start his own channel, with his first-ever video being uploaded on April 27, 2023. Later in the year, he appeared in MrBeast's video titled "World's Most Dangerous Trap!" on October 7, 2023.

Many have speculated that his entry to YouTube may potentially indicate his exit from Airrack. However, no official confirmation has been received regarding his resignation from the Airrack team or the creator himself.

The creator uploaded his second video just a few days after his first on April 30, 2023. Titled "Surviving 100 Hours Controlled By Ai", the video showed him asking ChatGPT questions on how to conduct himself for a variety of activities for 100 hours. This video was promoted by MrBeast on his X account as well, with him praising Mack's familiar Airrack-like editing style and video design.

