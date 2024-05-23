"He's such an idiot" - PewDiePie calls out Johnny Somali for harassing locals in Japan

YouTube superstar Felix "PewDiePie" criticized controversial streamer Ramsey "Johnny Somali" for his behavior with locals in Japan, as part of a collaborative video with friend and fellow YouTuber CinnamonToastKen. Not mentioning his name directly and blurring his face in the video, Felix described Ramsey simply as a "Kick streamer."

Ramsey had found himself in hot water after harassing the residents in Japan, making culturally offensive remarks and statements, eventually being arrested twice and apparently even charged with a 200,000 Yen fine for causing a scene at a restaurant. His time in the country ended with him getting deported for trespassing at a construction site.

Before reviewing a video of Ramsey's confrontation with an individual in the Japanese Subway, Felix described him by stating:

"Everyone's talked about this f**king idiot. I'll just blur him and not talk about him but it's still worth seeing the footage 'cause he's such a f**king idiot. All you need to know is like, he's a Kick streamer, that should tell you everything there is."

"Get him out!" - PewDiePie reviews footage of Johnny Somali's arrest in Japan

Felix has been a resident of Japan since May 2022, when he moved into the country from England along with his wife, Marzia. The two have since settled in the country and are raising their child. He has also significantly changed the content he uploads on his channel, focusing on Vlogs showcasing his adventures in Japan and experiences of parenthood.

In a video titled, YouTubers are ruining Japan, uploaded to his channel on May 22, 2024, PewDiePie talked about the various internet personalities that have recently been engaging in controversial behavior in the country and inconveniencing residents.

Toward the end of the video, PewDiePie specifically discussed Johnny Somali's content. Johnny became notorious after getting arrested and deported from Japan following multiple incidents of him yelling cultural obscenities, such as "Nagasaki" and "Hiroshima" at citizens. Addressing this behavior while watching a video of his arrest, Felix stated:

"They kicked him out, yeah. Japan has, you know, a ninety-nine percent conviction rate... That's the thing, like, Japan is nice but if you f**k around, you're done."

Further, reacting to Johnny Somali's claim that the Japanese police were treating him like a "terrorist", Felix stated:

"He's been yelling 'Fukushima, Nagasaki, we will do it again', and then he's like 'I can't believe they actually treat me like I'm terrorist'... Yep, so he got arrested and now he got deported. I don't know if he's banned for life or anything like that but it would be really difficult for him to enter again, which is good, get him out!"

PewDiePie is widely considered a YouTube legend and is one of the biggest creators on the platform with over 111 million subscribers. However, in recent years, he has taken a relatively slowed pace when it comes to uploading videos, causing many to believe he is now "semi-retired."

