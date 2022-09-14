“Like very close to me, spitting on me” - Pokimane reveals one of her worst fan interactions

During a livestream on September 10, Pokimane recalled an "uncomfortable" interaction, which involved her getting constantly spat on by a stranger at a nightclub. Before the incident unfolded, the streamer was trying to enjoy some time off with her friends.

Speaking to her friend Kevin, Pokimane described how the stranger suddenly approached her and tried to force a conversation. She noted:

"...this guy comes up to me and he starts talking all up in my face. Like very close to me, spitting on me. And I'm so uncomfortable.”

Pokimane recalls an extremely uncomfortable encounter at a nightclub

Whilst jesting with Kevin, the renowned streamer opened up about the chilling encounter, which eventually forced her to leave the club.

Recalling the incident from the very beginning, Pokimane stated:

"I was at the club and I was explaining how the lights were on the stage and the tables were also on the stage so there’s lights showcasing the people who paid thousands of dollars for a table. So it was kind of uncomfortable in that regard and then this guy comes up to me and he starts talking all up in my face. Like very close to me, spitting on me. And I'm so uncomfortable.”

Shocked by the statement, Kevin was quick to frown and show his clear discomfort. Continuing her trail of thought, the streamer added:

“This guy was talking to me. He was yelling, "Hey it’s so cool to see you here." But he’s like spitting in my face as he’s saying that. And I knew he recognized me immediately and I’m like why are you coming up to me at a table at the club with my friends? This is not the time to take pics together and stuff.”

Despite being reprimanded multiple times and getting declined for pictures, the fan returned after 10 minutes. This left Pokimane in a disconcerting predicament, culminating in her premature exit from the club. She stated:

"I think that's the only time that I've ever been put off by having someone come up to me, like literally almost any situation I don't mind at all, but with my girlies at the club and we paid for the table?!”

Exasperated by the stranger's conduct, she revealed:

"As soon as he started talking, I said this is not the time.....then he finally left. So we hung out for 10-15 minutes and he came upto me again. Yeah, he was trying it again. And then I went home because I was uncomfortable."

Following the retelling, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer did express her gratitude towards fans who appreciate and respect her personal boundaries.

Social media reacts to Pokimane's incident

Pokimane is currently one of the most renowned names in the streaming industry, boasting over nine million followers on Twitch.

