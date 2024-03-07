"He's totally turning the org into a crypto/web3 company" - Fans react as FaZe Banks speaks on FaZe Clan's future on Adin Ross' stream

Richard "FaZe Banks" recently appeared as a guest on Adin Ross' stream and discussed the future of FaZe Clan. For those unaware, the FaZe Clan- GameSquare merger was reportedly approved last month, with FaZe Banks set to take over as CEO of the esports organization.

During the Kick broadcast, Ross stated that he was willing to join the Los Angeles-based company under certain conditions. After hearing this, FaZe Banks said the collective would "go crazy," claiming that they are "making money" and "cashing checks."

The 32-year-old said:

"We're cooking. We're making money. We're snapping necks. We're cashing checks. We're having fun."

He added:

"All I ask is that you know, over the next couple of months, just ride with me in the battle because s**t is going to get dark. S**t's going to get f**king dark! Maybe. Maybe a little bit. Maybe it has to."

FaZe Banks' comments have gone viral on social media, with X user @ClueFPS claiming that FaZe Clan would become a "crypto/web3 company." They commented:

"Oh, he's totally turning the org into a crypto/web3 company."

"Give me some equity" - Adin Ross gives his condition for joining FaZe Clan during a conversation with FaZe Banks

The one-minute and 35-second video began with FaZe Banks praising Adin Ross' multimillion-dollar streaming warehouse. After he mentioned that the FaZe House was supposed to be similar, the Kick ambassador said he was willing to join the organization under certain conditions.

He said:

"Dude seriously, real s**t - if you need me to join FaZe, just give me some equity. No, no. Real s**t! Give me equity and I will rep it."

FaZe Banks burst out laughing and responded:

"Listen, can I tell you something? You're already doing such a good job repping it. We're already a fam. But, we're going to cook. We're going to go crazy! I'm cooking!"

Ross later stated that since FaZe Banks now owns FaZe Clan, he should follow him back on social media with the organization's official handle:

"I mean, chat, he owns FaZe now, bro. I saw you have the passwords, right? Wait, can you follow me back on the FaZe [Clan] page? What, bro? Like, damn! It's such a big deal, right? Why not?"

FaZe Banks replied:

"We're keeping it mellow for a while."

Fans react to the streamers' conversation

Esports personality Jake Lucky's tweet featuring the streamers' conversation has received over 627,500 impressions. Here's what the online community had to say about it:

X user @Hoodysmokes expressed "excitement" to see FaZe Banks "fire" people from the organization. Meanwhile, user @m3gaming_mark stated that FaZe Clan would "bounce back."