"You're all f**king fired" - FaZe Banks addresses community as GameSquare and FaZe Clan merger reportedly gets approved

Richard "FaZe Banks" Bengtson has addressed the community following GameSquare and FaZe Clan's merger. On February 28, 2024, prominent esports personality Jake Lucky reported that GameSquare and FaZe stockholders had approved the merger. He stated that the transaction would be "completed shortly" and that FaZe Banks would become the new CEO.

Jake Lucky tweeted:

"Both GameSquare and FaZe stockholders have now approved the merger. The transaction is expected to be completed shortly putting FaZe Banks as the new FaZe Clan CEO where he aims to reinvigorate the brand to what it once was."

Bengtson responded by writing:

"You're all f**king fired."

"Bring back the sniping and trick-shotting content" - Fans react to FaZe Banks' tweet as GameSquare and FaZe Clan's merger gets approved

FaZe Banks' response to becoming the new CEO of the organization.

FaZe Clan is one of the biggest American esports organizations, founded in 2010. While the Los Angeles-headquartered collective has won numerous esports and gaming tournaments, it has also been involved in some controversies.

In October 2023, GameSquare announced that it would acquire FaZe Holdings, the organization's parent company, in an all-stock deal. As a result, FaZe Banks would become the new CEO.

In an interview last year, the 32-year-old stated that he, FaZe Temperr, and FaZe Apex would restore the organization to its former glory. He said:

"I'm confident that with Tommy, Apex, and me back in charge of the brand, FaZe Clan will get back to where it was in its peak years."

On February 28, 2024, Bengtson tweeted, "You're all f**king fired," in response to Jake Lucky's report. The social media post has received over 2.8 million impressions, with popular Fortnite streamer Rani "Stable Ronaldo" saying:

Stable Ronaldo's response to FaZe Banks' tweet.

100 Thieves-affiliated personality, 100T Enable, wrote FaZe Banks "snapped his fingers":

100T Enable's response to FaZe Banks' tweet.

X user @JAWYT24 believed that the "OG FaZe" could make a comeback under the new ownership:

Meanwhile, X user @LucidCTV wrote:

"Bring back the sniping and trick-shotting content Ricky!"

X user @LucidCTV's comment.

Here are some more notable reactions:

For those unaware, FaZe Banks is a Massachusetts native who describes himself as an "internet gangster." He joined FaZe Clan in 2013 and rose to prominence through his Call of Duty content.