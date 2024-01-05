"He's trying to save his own skin" - Coffeezilla calls out Logan Paul following his CryptoZoo buyback program

Stephen "Coffeezilla," the popular investigative YouTuber, shared his insights to Logan Paul's latest CryptoZoo project update. For context, Logan, after a year of remaining silent, has announced the initiation (starting February 8, 2024) of a buyback program. This initiative enables users who incurred losses in the NFT project to reclaim their funds.

While Logan's buyback program is seen as a step in the right direction, several grey areas still need to be ironed out. He's also facing an ongoing lawsuit, casting a shadow over the overall situation.

Responding to the latest update, Coffeezilla, the YouTuber who initially exposed the supposed scam, announced that he plans to create a video addressing the situation. He wrote:

"Let's not pretend there isn't ulterior motives. Logan is being crushed in a lawsuit right now. As usual, he's trying to save his own skin."

What is the controversy involving Logan Paul's buyback program?

As noted, Coffeezilla was pivotal in shedding light on the matter. In late 2022 and early 2023, the YouTuber produced a series exposing Logan Paul and his team's connection to the CryptoZoo project. The series put forth allegations that the team essentially executed a "rug pull" when the project faced failure.

Subsequently, in 2023, Coffeezilla released a couple of update videos asserting that despite Logan Paul's commitment to reimburse investors, there has been a failure to fulfill that promise.

Today (January 5), Coffeezilla responded to Logan's post and drew attention to a crucial aspect of the buyback program. He emphasized that the program explicitly states users can (if they agree to accept the program) no longer hold Logan accountable for any financial compensation related to the CryptoZoo project.

Here is the part of the terms and conditions:

What did the community say?

There has already been a lot of talk since Logan gave his update. Since Coffeezilla has been among the central figures in the ongoing CryptoZoo drama, his post garnered quite a few reactions:

Attorney Tom, one of the lawyers involved in the lawsuit against Logan for the alleged scam, has echoed this concern. He emphasized that the refund initiative focuses exclusively on NFT buyers and does not extend to Zoo tokens, underscoring a potential discrepancy in the reimbursement process.