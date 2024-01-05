"What will the haters say now?": KSI posts in favor of Logan Paul after he announced the CryptoZoo buyback program

After Logan Paul announced the CryptoZoo buyback program almost a year after promising to help victims of his controversial cryptocurrency project, KSI reposted the announcement on his profile, calling out "haters." The British YouTuber turned boxer has a long history with Logan and, despite ups and downs, teamed up with him a couple of years ago to make the viral beverage brand PRIME.

His defense of the elder Paul brother has seen a mixed reaction from the community after Olajide "KSI," aka JJ, took to X (formerly Twitter) and asked a rhetorical question aimed at Logan's critics, stating:

"What will the haters say now?"

Expand Tweet

"JJ ur better than this": Fans were divided after KSI posted in defense of Logan Paul following his announcement of the CryptoZoo buyback program

The CryptoZoo NFT project has been the subject of much controversy since it was launched by Logan Paul and his associates back in September 2021, even leading to a lawsuit that has asked for class action status. The crypto-based game inspired by Pokemon was pushed by the popular internet celebrity and saw thousands of his fanbase buy in with real-world money.

However, promises for it to be a self-sustaining ecosystem that makes players money were put to bed after many investors called him out. Coffeezilla, a popular YouTube detective known for exposing online scams, made a viral video about the CryptoZoo project, shedding light on the shady tactics used by many of the founders and alleging that there was a rug-pull used to make a quick buck to the tune of millions of dollars by some of the people behind CryptoZoo.

After widespread backlash, Logan Paul had also promised to compensate victims of the project almost a year ago. A few months ago, he was yet again publicly called out for not doing good on his promise. Now that he has come out and announced a buyback program aimed at allowing victims to recoup their investments, KSI seems to have come to the defense of his PRIME partner.

KSI's comments, however, have not sat well with many of his fanbase, with several people calling him out for his apparent support for Logan Paul. One comment under his post on X from a fan reads:

"JJ man ur better than this"

Expand Tweet

Others expressed their disapproval of the word "hater" in KSI's post, saying that legitimate criticism does not make one a hater.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One even called it his worst tweet of all time:

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul has maintained that it was "bad actors" associated with CryptoZoo that caused the debacle and that he would be suing them in Federal Court. As per a court document he shared in his post, the lawsuit targets Eduardo Ibanez and Jake Greenbaum, aka Crypto King.