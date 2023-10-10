How did KSI and Logan Paul become friends? The story of the rivals-turned-business partners 

KSI and Logan Paul are two of the most famous names when it comes to the influencer boxing side of combat sports and social media in general. Initially YouTubers, both men parlayed their large fanbases into successful pay-per-view events once they turned their attention to boxing.

The pair's relationship was originally punctuated by a heated rivalry. KSI had challenged Logan Paul's younger brother, Jake Paul, to a boxing match. However, back in 2018, Jake Paul was not as experienced as he is now. This prompted Logan Paul to step forward and accept the challenge on his brother's behalf.

The two men took part in two boxing matches, the first was an amateur bout and the second a professional one. Their first outing ended in a draw, while their second clash, which was a hard-fought and competitive affair, ended with a split decision in KSI's favor. But how exactly did the two men become friends?

After losing, the older Paul brother did not hesitate to praise his opponent while also claiming that the trash talk preceding their bouts was merely for promotional purposes and that he felt no true ill will towards him. He extended an olive branch by inviting his rival to his IMPAULSIVE podcast in 2021.

The invitation was accepted, and both men had a far more cordial interaction. That same month, Paul also collaborated with his rival in a Sidemen video on YouTube. Towards the end of 2021, they teased a trilogy bout but only did so to draw intrigue for another announcement: the launch of PRIME.

The pair heavily promoted the energy drink, leading to significant hype and countless other deals, including becoming the official drink of the UFC, as well as signing a multi-year exclusive deal with FC Bayern Munich for the beverage to be sold exclusively in the Allianz Arena on match days.

Are KSI and Logan Paul fighting this weekend?

Both KSI and Logan Paul are scheduled to take part in the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card, which is set for this Saturday. The English YouTuber will be headlining the event as he faces his fellow countryman Tommy Fury in a cruiserweight bout.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul will lock horns with Dillon Danis in a co-main event grudge match punctuated by deeply personal trash talk. However, some fans still fear that Danis might withdraw from the matchup.