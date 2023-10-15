Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul highlights: Wildest moments as hyped fight ends in massive in-ring brawl 

The highly anticipated boxing match between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul finally took place on October 14 at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

The build-up to the fight, which involved a lot of trash talk between the two individuals on social media, had gotten many fans excited about the event.

But the fight itself turned out to be an underwhelming affair as Paul got the better of his opponent for the majority of the fight.

But things did take a wild turn in the closing moments of the fight. In the sixth round, 'El Jefe' tried to land a takedown against Paul but was unsuccessful.

Later, in the closing seconds of the round, Dillon Danis tried to put 'Maverick' in a guillotine choke. After failing in his attempt, Danis ran towards Paul to attack him, leading to an all-out brawl between the two teams inside the boxing ring.

Logan's brother Jake Paul was also present in the arena and got involved in the in-ring brawl.

The security personnel eventually stepped in and separated the individuals involved in the brawl.

The fight was declared a victory via disqualification for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

In his post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul called out Rey Mysterio for a fight.

After the fight, Dillon Danis was asked for his thoughts on the result. 'El Jefe' believed himself to the the rightful victor in that encounter.

