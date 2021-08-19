Dead By Daylight: A look at the upcoming Hellraiser chapter

Released in 1987, Hellraiser is a movie written and directed by Clive Barker. The Hellraiser film series follows a group of entities known as the Cenobites. These entities appear to whoever solves the puzzle cube and then proceed to beat and torture them.

Like many other 80s horror icons such as Leatherface, Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers, the lead Cenobite, Pinhead, will be joining the roster of playable killer characters in Behaviour Interactive's multiplayer survival horror game, Dead By Daylight.

Dead By Daylight Chapter 21: Hellraiser

The Official Promotional logo for Dead By Daylight's 21st Chapter: Hellraiser (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

Officially announced on August 17, the first part of the Hellraiser chapter was released through the Public Test Build (PTB) and included an open test of Pinhead, dubbed The Cenobite to fit in with the naming theme of the rest of the killers in the game.

Players were able to test out The Cenobite on PC. Many players, both killers and survivors, found The Cenobite to be interactive and a fun change of pace.

The Cenobite's main gimmick is that he spawns a puzzle cube somewhere on the map.

When this puzzle cube is left alone for a period of time or picked up by The Cenobite, chains will appear and attack survivors attempting to heal or fix generators.

When a survivor solves the puzzle cube, The Cenobite will have the opportunity to teleport to the location and attack the nearby survivor.

The cube will disappear for a short time after being solved and reappear later.

Another part of The Cenobite's power is called Summons of Pain. This power allows The Cenobite to summon a chain by holding and releasing the power button. This chain is controlled by The Cenobite.

When a survivor is hit by this power, they suffer from reduced movement speed and cannot use exhaustion abilities given by perks.

Survivors can be hit by multiple chains to increase the slowing effect; they can perform the action Break Free to escape the chains.

Sadly, there is no word on whether or not the Hellraiser chapter will come with a survivor or a map upon its official release.

However, other chapters that announced killers such as The Ghost Face chapter and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre chapter did not have an accompanying survivor upon their release.

