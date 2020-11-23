Create
Higin COD Mobile Majors format and rosters announced

Higin COD Mobile Majors Team captions
Higin COD Mobile Majors Team captions
Modified 23 Nov 2020, 10:35 IST
News
Phase 1 of the Higin COD Mobile Majors, i.e., the Auction Phase, has concluded. Famous YouTuber Maxtern played the role of auctioneer.

This tournament, scheduled from 22nd November to 29th November, boasts a massive prize pool of 3,00,000 INR. It will be live-streamed on the Higin Esports YouTube channel from 2 PM.

Eight top content creators, streamers, and esports players have been invited to bid and build their teams from the top six, and two underdogs Call of Duty: Mobile teams in India. These invited streamers will lead their teams at the Higin COD Mobile Majors.

Auction format at the COD Mobile Majors

  • Every invited streamer got 15000 matrix tokens for the auction.
  • Player base price and player card (stats, achievements) flashed on the screen.
  • The maximum base price of a player is 2000 matrix tokens.
  • The maximum invited bid for a player is 10,000 matrix tokens.

Invited streamers and their teams for the Higin COD Mobile Majors

  • Team Scout: Mym Vegaz, F1 Xelfop, F1 Ignite, 8W Rage, 8W Prince.
  • Team Owais: F1 Bones, Mym Learn, RG Sri YVN, 8W Lxtter, Blind Shxck
  • Team Nova: S8UL Argon, Godl Prevail, S8ul Moonscope, F1 Aogue, Team Ind Abadoon
  • Team Payal: S8ul Xenon, F1 Absyssyt, S8UL Monk, Blind Finesse, RG Sidvp.YVN
  • Team Blaezi: RG xDeathx, 8W Retroitachi, S8UL Toxy, Blind Ibxn, Blind Wrath
  • Team 420Op: Team Ind Laxus, Team Ind Sly, Team Ind Rdx, Blind Element, RG Chiezze YVN
  • Team Hastar: Godl Vortex, Godl Shikari, Godl Minho, RG Onroidz, Godl Dante
  • Team Kratos: Mym Neutrino, Mym Trunks, Mym Burnz, Team Ind Tej, 8W Prolink
Higin COD Mobile Majors format and 

schedule

Phase 1: Auction (22nd November): The auction concluded yesterday.

Phase 2: League Stage (26th November to 28th November)

Round Robin format

  • Each team will play seven matches in best of 3 format
  • Top four teams qualify for Phase 3

Phase 3: Semifinals (29th November)

  • Best of 5 rounds
  • Two groups of two team each
  • The winning team from each group will qualify for the finals

Phase 4: Finals (29th November)

  • Best of 5 rounds

Higin COD Mobile Majors prize pool distribution

  • 1st Place (Winners): 1,00,000 INR
  • 2nd Place (Runner-up): 70,000 INR
  • Semifinalists: 30,000 INR
  • Fan Favourite Team: 20,0000 INR
  • Finals MVP: 10,000 INR
  • Finals Most Assists: 8,000 INR
  • Semifinals Most Kills: 8,000 INR
  • Semifinals Most Assists: 8,000 INR
  • Qualifiers Most Kills: 8,000 INR
  • Qualifiers Most Assists: 8,000 INR
Published 23 Nov 2020, 10:35 IST
Sc0utOP COD Mobile
