Higin COD Mobile Majors format and rosters announced

Phase 1 of the Higin COD Mobile Majors, i.e., the Auction Phase, has concluded. Famous YouTuber Maxtern played the role of auctioneer.
This tournament, scheduled from 22nd November to 29th November, boasts a massive prize pool of 3,00,000 INR. It will be live-streamed on the Higin Esports YouTube channel from 2 PM.
Eight top content creators, streamers, and esports players have been invited to bid and build their teams from the top six, and two underdogs Call of Duty: Mobile teams in India. These invited streamers will lead their teams at the Higin COD Mobile Majors.
Auction format at the COD Mobile Majors
- Every invited streamer got 15000 matrix tokens for the auction.
- Player base price and player card (stats, achievements) flashed on the screen.
- The maximum base price of a player is 2000 matrix tokens.
- The maximum invited bid for a player is 10,000 matrix tokens.
Invited streamers and their teams for the Higin COD Mobile Majors
- Team Scout: Mym Vegaz, F1 Xelfop, F1 Ignite, 8W Rage, 8W Prince.
- Team Owais: F1 Bones, Mym Learn, RG Sri YVN, 8W Lxtter, Blind Shxck
- Team Nova: S8UL Argon, Godl Prevail, S8ul Moonscope, F1 Aogue, Team Ind Abadoon
- Team Payal: S8ul Xenon, F1 Absyssyt, S8UL Monk, Blind Finesse, RG Sidvp.YVN
- Team Blaezi: RG xDeathx, 8W Retroitachi, S8UL Toxy, Blind Ibxn, Blind Wrath
- Team 420Op: Team Ind Laxus, Team Ind Sly, Team Ind Rdx, Blind Element, RG Chiezze YVN
- Team Hastar: Godl Vortex, Godl Shikari, Godl Minho, RG Onroidz, Godl Dante
- Team Kratos: Mym Neutrino, Mym Trunks, Mym Burnz, Team Ind Tej, 8W Prolink
Higin COD Mobile Majors format and
schedule
Phase 1: Auction (22nd November): The auction concluded yesterday.
Phase 2: League Stage (26th November to 28th November)
Round Robin format
- Each team will play seven matches in best of 3 format
- Top four teams qualify for Phase 3
Phase 3: Semifinals (29th November)
- Best of 5 rounds
- Two groups of two team each
- The winning team from each group will qualify for the finals
Phase 4: Finals (29th November)
- Best of 5 rounds
Higin COD Mobile Majors prize pool distribution
- 1st Place (Winners): 1,00,000 INR
- 2nd Place (Runner-up): 70,000 INR
- Semifinalists: 30,000 INR
- Fan Favourite Team: 20,0000 INR
- Finals MVP: 10,000 INR
- Finals Most Assists: 8,000 INR
- Semifinals Most Kills: 8,000 INR
- Semifinals Most Assists: 8,000 INR
- Qualifiers Most Kills: 8,000 INR
- Qualifiers Most Assists: 8,000 INR