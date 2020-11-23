Higin COD Mobile Majors format and rosters announced

Phase 1 of the Higin COD Mobile Majors, i.e., the Auction Phase, has concluded. Famous YouTuber Maxtern played the role of auctioneer.

This tournament, scheduled from 22nd November to 29th November, boasts a massive prize pool of 3,00,000 INR. It will be live-streamed on the Higin Esports YouTube channel from 2 PM.

Eight top content creators, streamers, and esports players have been invited to bid and build their teams from the top six, and two underdogs Call of Duty: Mobile teams in India. These invited streamers will lead their teams at the Higin COD Mobile Majors.

Auction format at the COD Mobile Majors

Every invited streamer got 15000 matrix tokens for the auction.

Player base price and player card (stats, achievements) flashed on the screen.

The maximum base price of a player is 2000 matrix tokens.

The maximum invited bid for a player is 10,000 matrix tokens.

Invited streamers and their teams for the Higin COD Mobile Majors

Team Scout: Mym Vegaz, F1 Xelfop, F1 Ignite, 8W Rage, 8W Prince.

Mym Vegaz, F1 Xelfop, F1 Ignite, 8W Rage, 8W Prince. Team Owais: F1 Bones, Mym Learn, RG Sri YVN, 8W Lxtter, Blind Shxck

F1 Bones, Mym Learn, RG Sri YVN, 8W Lxtter, Blind Shxck Team Nova: S8UL Argon, Godl Prevail, S8ul Moonscope, F1 Aogue, Team Ind Abadoon

S8UL Argon, Godl Prevail, S8ul Moonscope, F1 Aogue, Team Ind Abadoon Team Payal: S8ul Xenon, F1 Absyssyt, S8UL Monk, Blind Finesse, RG Sidvp.YVN

S8ul Xenon, F1 Absyssyt, S8UL Monk, Blind Finesse, RG Sidvp.YVN Team Blaezi: RG xDeathx, 8W Retroitachi, S8UL Toxy, Blind Ibxn, Blind Wrath

RG xDeathx, 8W Retroitachi, S8UL Toxy, Blind Ibxn, Blind Wrath Team 420Op: Team Ind Laxus, Team Ind Sly, Team Ind Rdx, Blind Element, RG Chiezze YVN

Team Ind Laxus, Team Ind Sly, Team Ind Rdx, Blind Element, RG Chiezze YVN Team Hastar: Godl Vortex, Godl Shikari, Godl Minho, RG Onroidz, Godl Dante

Godl Vortex, Godl Shikari, Godl Minho, RG Onroidz, Godl Dante Team Kratos: Mym Neutrino, Mym Trunks, Mym Burnz, Team Ind Tej, 8W Prolink

Higin COD Mobile Majors format and

schedule

Phase 1: Auction (22nd November): The auction concluded yesterday.

Phase 2: League Stage (26th November to 28th November)

Round Robin format

Each team will play seven matches in best of 3 format

Top four teams qualify for Phase 3

Phase 3: Semifinals (29th November)

Best of 5 rounds

Two groups of two team each

The winning team from each group will qualify for the finals

Phase 4: Finals (29th November)

Best of 5 rounds

Higin COD Mobile Majors prize pool distribution