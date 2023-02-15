HogWarp, the Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer mod, is now live for initial test

Players who wish to enjoy a more co-op experience in Avalanche Software’s latest RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, will be able to do so via an upcoming mod called HogWarp.

The mod is being made by Together Team, who were the developers behind Skyrim Together, which is hailed as one of the definitive Skyrim mods out there today.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Class is in session. What have you learned at Hogwarts so far? #HogwartsLegacy Class is in session. What have you learned at Hogwarts so far? #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/NVhboyrTzw

Skyrim Together allows players to have a seamless co-op experience in the world of Tamriel. It goes a long way in providing a fresh new gameplay experience and new dimensions to the title.

Together Team is looking to bring a similar seamless multiplayer experience to Hogwarts Legacy via the HogWarp. The mod is now up for trials thanks to the initial test build, which is now live.

It will be interesting to see what the mod's final build will look like and the type of experiences it will bring for players who have already completed the base game.

HogWarp is one of the most-anticipated Hogwarts Legacy mods

There are many fans of the Wizarding World who would love to enjoy Hogwarts Legacy with a group of friends. Competing in Cross-Wand tournaments with them and taking on some of the hardest challenges in the game will make for quite an adventure when HogWarp finally goes live.

Together Team has also shared footage of the early build, highlighting some of the things that players can expect from the mod. The video showcases the game running from the perspective of two players who are exploring the halls of Hogwarts together.

What has been shown so far is quite impressive. However, based on the fact that Hogwarts Legacy has been out for just a week, it’s still too early to comment on how much of the game will be playable on co-op.

Hopefully, the mod will allow for multiple coop quests and dueling challenges, along with the exploration of multiple aspects of the open world.

As mentioned earlier, those who wish to try out the HogWarp mod will be able to do so, as the initial test build for it is now live. It is available on Together Team Patreon. Since it is a work in progress, there may be plenty of performance issues that players will face after downloading the mod.

One of the best ways to get started with the mod is to have the player and their friends start out with the same House and explore the Hogwarts castle as much as possible.

