Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch details revealed: Screenshots, file size, editions and more

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest Wizarding World games to date, and Nintendo fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Switch version. The official Nintendo eShop page has been updated to highlight new details about the massive open-world RPG game. This ranges from technical aspects like file size to debut gameplay screenshots offering a look at the game's graphics on the portable console.

Here's everything players need to know before diving into the magical world of the late 1800s Wizarding World.

Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch version gets debut gameplay screenshots

The eShop has added a bunch of screenshots from various segments of the game. These range from cutscene stills to a look at the open-world. There are clear concessions, especially with the textures, lighting, ambient occlusion, and more, all of which have been pared back to make the game feasible on Nintendo Switch. The resolution, in particular, seems to have taken a big hit.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) has compiled comparisons between these Switch screenshots and the same stills from other game versions. Despite some major cutbacks, it does maintain the core look of Hogwarts Legacy reasonably well.

Some elements in particular have been changed entirely, like the floor textures in the Charms classroom, which seem to be different on the hybrid console. Once again, none of these changes hurt the image significantly. Given that this is an Unreal Engine 4 game, the noticeable hit to resolution was expected.

That is on top of the fact that this is one of the most visually demanding and graphically impressive games on this generation. So, to have a rendition on Nintendo Switch that is not a cloud version is very impressive. All that remains to be seen is how it performs in action. Since we are nearing launch day, we may see official gameplay footage soon.

Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch editions and file size

The game has been compressed to 10 times its original size. (Image via WB Games)

Unfortunately, we know nothing of technical details such as resolution, load times, and frame rate. The eShop does suggest that the file size is surprisingly small, coming in at just 6.8 GB. Considering the game is over 70 GB on PC, this is an accomplishment to be applauded.

As for editions, it will be available in two versions:

Standard Edition : Includes base Hogwarts Legacy game.

: Includes base Hogwarts Legacy game. Digital Deluxe Edition: Includes the base game, Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Battle Arena, Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, and Dark Arts Garrison Hat.

So Nintendo players are getting a feature-complete version regardless of the edition they buy. Hogwarts Legacy arrives on Nintendo Switch on November 14, 2023, and pre-orders are live now. It is currently available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms.