Hogwarts Legacy official mod support announced for PC

Warner Bros. Games has revealed that official mod support for Hogwarts Legacy will soon be making its way to 2023's acclaimed open-world RPG. PC players can officially begin modding their game following an update on January 30, 2025. This will allow players to use the new Hogwarts Legacy Creator Kit to craft their own skins, dungeons, and even quests, which should reinvigorate Avalanche Software's latest ambitious offering.

The patch will be available on both Steam and Epic Games Store when it goes live, so console users will be missing out for the foreseeable future. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming mod support for Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy mod support arrives on January 30, 2025, for PC

Fans can access community-crafted content for free when this new update drops later this month (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

While modding may seem daunting to casual players, the developers at Avalanche Software are hard at work to ensure anyone can do it. This ease of use will be made feasible via an in-game mod browsing window, depicting dozens upon dozens of unique creations from both the community and those that have been greenlit by the team for launch as a demonstration of its capabilities to fans.

In a nutshell, fans can download unique and new hairstyles along with other cosmetic changes like new faces, facial hair, and so on. They'll even have the ability to replace plain old flying broomsticks with regal mythical creatures like a dragon or a phoenix. Mod support also has more significant implementations, such as the ability to craft unique quests and dungeons.

Create bizarre and funny experiences and share them with others (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

One such example highlighted in the latest PC modding update trailer from the studio depicts a "Dungeon of Doom," an endless combat gauntlet where fans can test their spellcasting skills against powerful waves of enemies. Those looking for less exhilarating content can craft their own whimsical quests or pick from the several available ones, like a new community-crafted creature hunt.

Those curious about how all of this works might be interested to know that much of these mods will be hosted and distributed by the online modding platform CursedForge. This is also where users can submit their mods to share their creations with other players, so having an active Warner Bros. Games account is required.

While no console support is confirmed yet, the future might hold some possibilities for the current-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch platforms.

