4 hilarious Hogwarts Legacy mods that will liven player experience

Hogwarts Legacy presents a new look at the darker side of the Wizarding World. This is supported by its original and mature narrative. But players often crave lighter moments that can only be introduced by modding. The PC side of gaming has been exceptionally blessed with regard to wide modding support across various AAA games. Avalanche Software's latest open-world action RPG is no exception in that regard.

Players have already churned out some hilarious mods that shake things up due to their out-of-place nature. Of course, they may not be for everyone, as many deem them immersion-breaking. However, options are always welcome.

Here are three funny mods for Hogwarts Legacy that fans should try out

1) Sorcerer Mickey and other characters

Disney's iconic mouse makes it into Hogwarts Legacy - and particularly the Sorcerer Mickey version. This replaces the character model of the protagonist, allowing one to play as the wand-weilding Mickey.

This does make for funny encounters as it is oddly appropriate for the setting. But the wholesome cartoon mouse obliterating enemies with Avada Kedavra is a sight worth seeing at least once. Other pop-culture and media characters also make it in, like Pokemon's Professor Oak and Star Wars' Yoda.

2) VTuber portraits

VTubers have been rising in popularity recently and have become popular in Hogwarts Legacy, unofficially at least. For those unaware, VTubers are streamers who use an animated or cartoon avatar for their livestreams instead of their real-life persona.

Called "Moving Frames - Anime Vtubers - Hololive," this mod replaces many paintings around the game's various locales with clips of popular VTubers. The anime aesthetic is certainly out of place for a late 1800s setting, but that makes it funny for many.

3) Broomstick Swaps (Thomas the Train, Shrek, etc)

Broomstick flight is a major part of Hogwarts Legacy, so it is no surprise that the modding community has given it its due treatment. Cue the broom swap mods. Today we have two exceptionally crazy mods to overview.

The first is Thomas the Train, thanks to the ThomasBroom mod. It envelops the player in a copy of the iconic human-faced blue train that soars through the skies. The player character can even be seen hunched over, almost as if they are navigating the vehicle from the inside.

The other one is somehow even more bizarre: Shrek Broom. This introduces a t-posing Shrek onto the broom, with the player sitting comfortably on the legs. It's a sight to behold.

4) Box spiders for arachnophobes

Players these days double down on accessibility options for being inclusive towards a variety of demographics, and Hogwarts Legacy also plays its part. However, it does not have an arachnophobia censor mode, which makes sense given how spiders are a common enemy type, especially in caves and the Forbidden Forest. Thankfully, fans have come up with a solution that's equal parts hilarious as it is practical.

Called "Arachnophobia Mode," the mod turns all spider mods into a wooden box. So players will be left fighting against crates that lunge at them and burrow through the ground. Note that the same model is applied to all foes, regardless of whether they are standard or powerful types. So players must be careful as it is impossible to discern if a foe is one of the tougher variants.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC and the current-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Last-gen players can expect to get their hands on the game on April 4, 2023.

Nintendo fans have not been neglected either, as the open-world RPG is also coming to the Switch hybrid console, however, it arrives dead last on July 25, 2023.

