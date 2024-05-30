Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 update might leave you a bit disappointed

The Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 update has finally been announced with the release date being set as June 6, 2024. Provided the update doesn't see any delays, players will soon get the opportunity to use the game's new photo mode and have the option to reset talent points.

Apart from these two, the devs are making the Felix Felicis Potion recipe, Onyx Hippogriff, Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest, and a few other cosmetic options available for all. Yet, the Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 update feels below expectations.

Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 update might not be enticing enough for players

Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling game of 2023 worldwide, as reported by the devs themselves. Despite the controversies that surrounded the launch and the repeated delays, the title managed to enthrall Potterheads and draw in a large number of players.

Summer 2024 Content Update (Image via Avalanche Games)

Thus, it was no surprise that the community was eagerly awaiting the Summer 2024 update after Avalanche stated that it was "a small way of [them] showing appreciation to [their] players for the amazing reception to the game." Since they have announced all that is set to appear, the community seems divided about it, with many disappointed with the update's content.

A photo mode has been much requested by the community ever since the game's launch. It is likely the only part of the Summer 2024 update that will delight Hogwarts Legacy players. The title's graphics quality adds to the immersion and it unsurprisingly became one of the most requested features from the community.

However, it is a feature that such games could have at launch itself. Furthermore, the devs could have focussed on adding a New Game Plus mode with the Summer 2024 content update. While they are introducing the option to reset talent points, an NG+ mode would have gone a long way in bringing back players en masse to the game.

The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop quest (Image via Avalanche Games)

While the choice to add the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest (PS-exclusive content at launch) for all platforms is a good idea, the update doesn't have any content to entice PS players who have already finished said quest. Furthermore, the Felix Felicis potion recipe was a pre-order exclusive for PS players and Onyx Hippogriff Mount was part of the Deluxe Edition.

Avalanche could have gone down different routes with the Summer 2024 content update - a fleshed-out DLC with a storyline quest, an NG+ mode, a new difficulty setting, or the option to change seasons, to name a few. Or, they could have avoided announcing the update months before it was set to arrive, effectively creating hype among the players.

