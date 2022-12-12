Holiday sale deals: FIFA 23 best price and where to buy

With the festive season coming up soon, FIFA 23 can now be purchased for a very low price, thanks to the holiday sales currently live across different platforms. This might be the perfect time to get a copy of the game for yourself or your loved ones.

The discounts are impressive because the game is still relatively fresh in its life cycle since it was only released on September 30. The current FUT World Cup content will offer plenty of things to do for those who begin their Ultimate journey.

The Standard Edition of FIFA 23 usually costs $69.99 on the Microsoft store. If someone decides to buy this year's release, opting for the Standard Edition makes a lot of sense because there are hefty discounts across different platforms. If gamers want FIFA 23 on the Xbox Series XlS, they'll only have to pay $34.99.

Incidentally, the Ultimate Edition is also on sale on the Microsoft store. It has a more significant discount and is currently going for a price of $49.99. This is a massive discount from its listed price of $99.99. The deals are available for three more days at the time of writing, so enthusiasts should be quick to decide if they want to get a copy of the game.

PlayStation 5 users shouldn't feel left out since the holiday sales have also brought big discounts for FIFA 23 on the console. The Standard Edition can be acquired for $34.99 from the PSN store, instead of the listed price of $69.99. With a 40% discount, the Ultimate Edition can be obtained for $59.99.

FIFA 23 has also received some excellent holiday sale discounts on PC

The PC version of FIFA 23 has been one of the most remarkable improvements seen this year, thanks to current-gen capabilities. Players can look forward to utilizing features like HyperMotion 2.0 (which was not available in last year's version).

Buyers can make the most of the holiday sale discounts on Steam, where the Standard Edition is currently selling for $27.99. The Ultimate Edition is also 60% off and will cost only $35.99. Both discounts are available until December 22, right before the Steam Winter Sale 2022 begins.

The same holiday sale offer is also available on the Epic Games Store, where both editions are available at 60% off. The offer on the Epic Store will be available until January 5.

With plenty of content (like Team of the Year and more) set to arrive in January, this is a great time to get into FIFA 23. Moreover, gamers will be able to save a significant amount of money while doing so, and they can use the savings to buy other games.

