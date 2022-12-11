Holiday Sale deals: Get Need For Speed Unbound at less than $40

Christmas is yet to arrive, and Need For Speed Unbound has already become part of the holiday sale deal, offering a great discount to console users. This is one of the earliest incidences of the widespread release getting a price cut.

It's unheard of for a game to see a discount so quickly following its release, but EA is concentrating on increasing the number of copies it sells. The game was part of the Deal of the Day for certain retailers earlier yesterday. Those who missed that offer can now pick up the title at the same discounted price.

Need For Speed Unbound is listed at $69.99 for both Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. This cost is in sync with the pattern of pricing now followed by developers for next-gen consoles. That said, Amazon US has a brilliant live offer, allowing enthusiasts to save a big chunk of their cash.

Holiday sale offers make Need For Speed Unbound more affordable for all racing game lovers

Xbox users can get the next-gen game version for $39.99, enabling them to save $30 on the purchase. This is a fantastic bargain considering the title is only in the second week of its release. The discount is applicable on the standard version, but it's still a great bargain to pick up during the holiday sale.

PlayStation 5 users can pick up the game for as little as $42.99. While they might end up paying $3 more compared to Xbox users, this price is still a great deal for the latest entry in the Need For Speed franchise.

It should be noted that these discounts are available on physical copies of the game on Amazon. The digital versions will have to be purchased at full price, and there's no current discount on them. All console users in the US can avail of the discount, but they should still check if they can receive a copy of the game in their region.

Need For Speed Unbound has faced its fair share of criticism since its launch because of the bugs and glitches that have caused significant problems for players. This could be a big reason EA is offering such a steep discount early in the game's life cycle.

Nevertheless, the Xbox and PlayStation deals on the physical version offer the perfect chance for users to pick up Need For Speed Unbound. EA is constantly working on its release to fix the issues plaguing the title. Picking up the game during the holiday sale could be a good idea, as such discounts might not appear again for a while after they become unavailable.

