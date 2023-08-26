The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.3 version update aims to introduce several quality-of-life improvements. These range from UI changes and chat Stickers to the addition of the Reserved Trailblaze Power mechanic. This Optimization will be added during the maintenance of version 1.3, bringing with it the capability to store overflow Trailblaze Power for later use.

Readers can find a breakdown of its mechanics based on official data in the rest of this article.

Reserved Trailblaze Power goes live with the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 patch

The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 patch is scheduled to go live on August 30, 2023. The update will bring with it the much anticipated Reserved Trailblaze Power system, the details of which were previously unconfirmed. A general summary of the changes is provided below:

The Trailblaze Power cap will be increased from 180 to 240.

In addition, the Reserved Trailblaze Power will come into play when Trailblaze Power begins to overflow.

Reserved Trailblaze Power generates 1 point every 18 minutes if overflow is in effect. This system caps at 2400 points.

Players will be able to consume part of their Reserved Trailblaze Power to replenish their Trailblaze Power.

A maximum of 240 points can be withdrawn at a time.

The system is expected to go live as soon as the version 1.3 maintenance is completed on August 30, 06:00 (UTC+8). Additional technicalities regarding the system are detailed below for reference:

If the Trailblaze Power is at least 180 during the start of the maintenance, it will regenerate over time, capping at 240 points. If the Trailblaze Power hits 240 points in this period, a certain percentage of it will be transferred to the Reserve Trailblaze Power reserve.

If the Traiblaze Power is at a minimum value of 240 during the start of the maintenance, Reserved Trailblaze Power will immediately begin to accumulate as usual. However, the excess Trailblaze Power will not be converted into the Reserve.

If, by any chance, the Trailblaze Power is already capped before the maintenance starts, the overflow will not be converted into Reserve Trailblaze Power.

Players should remember the above pointers before heading into Honkai Star Rail 1.3.