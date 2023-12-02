Honkai Star Rail 1.5 fan art contest: How to participate and win up to 3000 Stellar Jade

Honkai Star Rail, the free-to-play RPG from HoYoverse, follows a live-service-themed system of content updates, complete with community events. One of the several community events for version 1.5 (The Crepuscule Zone) involves drawing fan art for a chance to win up to 3000 Stellar Jades along with other merchandise.

Read on to learn more about the event and how to participate.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 fan art contest is live on official social media channels

As detailed in the Twitter/X post above, this Honkai Star Rail fan art contest is themed around Argenti and Hanya, the two new characters of version 1.5. The event is already live at the time of writing this article and will end on December 26, 2023.

Participation requires these steps to be followed:

Create an original artwork themed around Argenti and/or Hanya.

Upload the image to HoYoLab using your HoYoverse account.

Additionally, it is recommended to submit your entries (a maximum of three per player) to Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter using the hashtags #Argenti, #Hanya, and #FanArtContest.

Fill in information, such as the artwork name, with a short description. Uploading work-in-progress drafts is also encouraged.

Follow the event guidelines and avoid posting derogatory/inflammatory content to avoid disqualification.

Following a review period from December 27, 2023, to January 5, 2024, 19 winners will be announced across all tiers. The final list of winners will be released by January 12, 2024. Event rewards will be distributed within 60 days of the announcement.

List of rewards on offer in the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 art contest

The entire lineup of rewards, divided into each tier, are as follows:

First Prize : 3000 Stellar Jade and USD 500. One winner.

: 3000 Stellar Jade and USD 500. One winner. Second Prize : 1000 Stellar Jade and USD 200. Three winners.

: 1000 Stellar Jade and USD 200. Three winners. Third Prize : 500 Stellar Jade and USD 100. Five winners.

: 500 Stellar Jade and USD 100. Five winners. Lucky Star Prize: Argenti character stand, a badge, and a keychain. 10 winners.

For more news and guides on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.