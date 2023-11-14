Honkai Star Rail 1.5 is set to release on November 15, 2023, across multiple platforms. This free-to-play RPG follows a live-service model of content updates, with each major version upgrade bringing with it a main, focused event. The main event in question for version 1.5 is A Foxian Tale of the Haunted - featuring characters from the Xianzhou Luofu, such as Huohuo and Guinaifen.

This event brings with it many freebies, including a 4-star Light Cone and a special Phone Wallpaper. Read on to learn more about the event and how to obtain these items.

How to collect the 4-star Light Cone and Phone Wallpaper in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

A Foxian Tale of the Haunted is set to begin as soon as Honkai Star Rail 1.5 goes live, bringing with it a light-hearted story revolving around the upcoming 5-star character, Huohuo, as well as several returning characters from the Luofu.

The event naturally comes with a set of freebies, including the usual Stellar Jade. Other items of interest are the Starfire Parkland Phone Wallpaper and Hey, Over Here 4-star Light Cone.

Players only need to participate in the event in order to be eligible for these rewards. After progressing through a set portion of the quest missions, both the Light Cone and Phone Wallpaper will be available for purchase using in-game materials. Additionally, Superimposition materials will also be available to further strengthen the Light Cone.

Keep in mind that the Light Cone is part of the limited-time rewards and, as such, will not be accessible later on.

The limited-time rewards section will be available until December 25, 2023 (03:59, server time). In order to gain access to the event, players must have also completed the Trailblaze Mission, Xianzhou Luofu – Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 is set to release on November 15, 2023, for PC, Android, iOS, and PlayStation 5. For more Honkai Star Rail news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.