Honkai Star Rail 1.5 features two new 5-star characters, Huohuo and Argenti. Released during the first half of version 1.5, Huohuo is a 5-star character following the Path of The Abundance. Ever since her debut and official reveal, this character has garnered quite a following from the playerbase. Interested players will need to spend precious Stellar Jade in order to obtain Huohuo, and developer HoYoverse has thankfully prepared a series of events to help players earn these Jades more easily.

The “Trailblazer, Can You Help Huohuo Draw a Paper Doll…?” social event is one such event, which offers players a chance at winning 60 Stellar Jades. Read on to learn more about the event and its participation details.

How to participate in the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 event

Expand Tweet

Players will need to head to the official Twitter/X post (as linked above) and follow the instructions below to proceed:

Draw an expression of choice on the second image template featuring the paper doll.

Reply to the Twitter/X post using the image.

Make sure to include your in-game UID and the hashtags - #HonkaiStarRail and #Huohuosfriend.

The event will be live until November 20, 2023 (23:59, UTC +8), after which further entries will not be considered eligible. A total of 120 winners will be selected across all platforms, with the winners receiving 60 Stellar Jade.

Pointers to keep in mind for the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 event

Expand Tweet

Keep the following pointers in mind when participating in the event:

Make sure not to post obscene content or any image that violates community guidelines in order to avoid disqualification.

Self-promotion and advertisements are also against the terms of service.

Each participant is eligible for a one-time reward, regardless of the number of entries.

The list of winners is subject to the discretion of HoYoverse and will be announced within 20 working days after the event concludes.

For more Honkai Star Rail 1.5 news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.