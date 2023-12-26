Honkai Star Rail 2.0 achievement leak includes references to previous titles

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 is the upcoming update to version 1.6, set to be released sometime before February 2024. It is expected to introduce the highly anticipated region of Penacony, along with new characters, events, and game optimizations. A recent leak has revealed the names of a handful of curiously named achievements related to the region that also reference earlier entries.

Additional information regarding these achievements can be found below.

Names of leaked Honkai Star Rail 2.0 achievements that reference prior entries in the franchise

As detailed in the Reddit post above, a total of four achievements have been datamined for Honkai Star Rail 2.0's Penacony so far. These achievements are under the subcategory “Fathom the Unfathomable.” Additional details, such as unlock conditions and corresponding rewards, are still unknown.

The leak, which comes courtesy of user u/Pap22, lists the following titles:

Fly Me to the Balloon

Balloon Gakuen 2

Balloon Impact 3rd

Penacony: Balloon Star Rail

Readers well-versed with HoYoverse games will notice that these names are, in fact, clever references to prior titles in the Honkai franchise. The games referred to in these achievements are listed below, in order of release:

FlyMe2theMoon

Houkai Gakuen 2 (also known as Guns Girl Z)

Honkai Impact 3rd

Honkai: Star Rail

The achievements are likely Easter eggs put in by the development team for fans to discover during the playthrough of version 2.0.

Keep in mind that the contents of this leak are subject to change upon release and are not final.

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play game from the developers of Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd. This turn-based RPG puts players in the shoes of the self-insert “Trailblazer" as they assemble a team of heroes to aid them in battles against otherworldly beings.

The game was released on April 26, 2023, for PCs and mobile devices. A PlayStation 5 port was released with version 1.4.

