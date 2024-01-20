Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leaks hint at enemy toughness and weakness changes

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leaks have detailed a variety of changes to upcoming characters and bosses, as well as miscellaneous quality-of-life improvements. Some of the more recent alterations are minor tweaks to the weakness and toughness values for Stellaron Hunter: Sam and Bubble Hounds. The adjustments should, in theory, affect gameplay strategies against these enemies significantly.

A breakdown of these changes can be found below.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leaks list changes to Sam and Bubble Hound

As detailed in the Reddit post above, beta v5 of Honkai Star Rail 2.0 reportedly brings the following changes to the Sam and Bubble Hound enemies:

Stellaron Hunter: Sam

Ice Weakness changed to Imaginary. Current weaknesses include Imaginary, Thunder and Quantum.

Toughness increased from 18 to 20.

Supernova Overload damage reduced from 300% to 270%.

Other parameters remain unchanged.

Bubble Hound

Immediately deals DMG to nearby enemies after death. The DMG dealt is equivalent to 1% of the Bubble Hound’s maximum HP.

Other parameters remain unchanged.

While these changes are rather minor, it is still recommended that readers prepare accordingly for when version 2.0 of Honkai Star Rail is released.

Miscellaneous other changes detailed via the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leaks

Additional tweaks involve changes to the names of Dreamjolt Troupe’s Birdskull and Tomb of Eternal Slumber. The new names are Dreamjolt Troupe’s Spring Loader and Sombrous Sepulcher, respectively.

Keep in mind that these Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leaks are sourced from third-party sources unaffiliated with developer HoYoverse. As such, they must be taken with a grain of salt. The information presented above is subject to change with the final release of version 2.0.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 is the upcoming version update to 1.6, set to be released sometime in February 2024. Version 2.0 brings with it new characters, events, and the brand-new region of Penacony.

For more Honkai Star Rail news, leaks, and updates check out our dedicated section on Sportskeeda.