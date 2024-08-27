Honkai Star Rail 2.6 Drip Marketing reveals Rappa

The Drip Marketing campaign for Honkai Star Rail 2.6 has finally commenced after much anticipation. Now, HoYoverse has revealed the first 5-star character scheduled for the patch, Rappa. She is an Imaginary character treading on the Erudition Path, meaning that she will specialize in dealing damage to multiple enemies simultaneously.

Having said that, let's take a look at Rappa and when she is expected to be released in Honkai Star Rail 2.6.

Rappa revealed as a playable character for Honkai Star Rail 2.6

As per the official announcement post, Rappa will join the Path of Erudition character roster in Honkai Star Rail 2.6. According to the announcement, she is from Penacony, which means the Trailblazer will be heading there in version 2.6. The Trailblazer, therefore, will surely have some involvement with the planet.

In the Drip marketing post, Rappa is described as a peculiar girl from Penacony who shines like a flashbang during the darkest hour of the night. Additionally, she claims to be a ninja who can be seen doing what most ninjas do, making Ninja seals, reciting ninja mantras, mastering ninja techniques, and more.

Apart from being a ninja, Rappa is also a member of the Galaxy Rangers, who are in pursuit of an Evil Ninja, Osaru. The Honkai Star Rail 2.6 Drip Marketing post describes Rappa as:

“With stars above, everywhere doth evil lurks! Under the witness of the solemn skyscraper, recite your final words – ‘three gunshots’ – the winner has been decided. My Cosmic ninjutsu methods are ever-changing. Better luck next time.. in your next life.”

Rappa’s expected release date in Honkai Star Rail version 2.6 and more

As per the usual schedule, Rappa will likely see her debut in this turn-based gacha title during the first half of the version 2.6 patch. The first character revealed in the drip marketing campaign is generally released first. Therefore, Rappa is also expected to follow the same release pattern as other 5-star characters.

Here are the details of Rappa’s character type in Honkai Star Rail:

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Path: Erudition

Erudition Element: Imaginary

Don't forget to follow Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates and guides.

