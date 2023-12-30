Honkai Star Rail Fables of the Stars web event: Participation details and rewards

Honkai Star Rail routinely releases web events that engage the playerbase, simultaneously delivering goodies such as free Stellar Jade. For example, the recently released “Fables of the Stars” event offers participants 210 Stellar Jades to collect, among other lucrative rewards such as an iPhone 15.

Details regarding how to participate in the event, along with the list of rewards, can be found in the rest of the article below.

How to participate in the Honkai Star Rail Fables of the Stars event

To participate in this particular Honkai Star Rail web event, readers can refer to the steps below:

Make your way to the official web page of the event.

Log in using your HoYoverse ID. Select the correct Server to proceed.

Click on the crystal ball to use your “Revelation Chance” and begin the event. Readers can claim one “Revelation Chance” per day.

Progress through the fortune-telling event as usual.

Additional Revelation Chances can be obtained by completing event missions.

Collecting Revelation Cards by progressing through the event will unlock a series of rewards that include Stellar Jade.

Additionally, it is possible to share your Revelation Card via the “Share” button. Sharing Cards is essential to entering the social media draw.

Each character's Revelation Card corresponds to a separate draw.

The event will be accessible until January 5, 2024 (12:00 UTC +8). Winners will be directly contacted via HoYoLAB on January 17, 2024 (18:00 UTC +8).

All Fables of the Stars event rewards in Honkai Star Rail

All participants are eligible to claim a total of 210 free Stellar Jades by collecting all 13 Revelation Cards. Collecting 14 Revelation cards will unlock the limited-time avatar, “Star Rail.” Additional rewards (merchandise) obtainable via social media draw include:

Black Swan : Swarovski Accessories

: Swarovski Accessories Himeko : Coffee Machine

: Coffee Machine Bronya : Woolen Blanket

: Woolen Blanket Kafka : Ray-Ban sunglasses

: Ray-Ban sunglasses Luocha : Whittard Red Tea Gift Box

: Whittard Red Tea Gift Box Jing Yuan : Qingtian Stone Seal (Lion)

: Qingtian Stone Seal (Lion) Imbibitor Lunae : Montblanc Fountain Pen Gift Box

: Montblanc Fountain Pen Gift Box Jingliu : Eye Massager

: Eye Massager Topaz : $100 Gift Card

: $100 Gift Card Argenti : kissme Makeup Set

: kissme Makeup Set Ruan Mei : Embroidered Bracelet

: Embroidered Bracelet March 7th : Mini Fridge

: Mini Fridge Dr. Ratio : Bath Toy

: Bath Toy Mysterious Guest: iPhone 15 (256 GB)

The winners are subject to the discretion of HoYoverse.

