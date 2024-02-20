Honkai Star Rail Gallagher leaks: Gameplay, idle animations, combat, and more

Recent Honkai Star Rail Gallagher leaks have disclosed some information about the upcoming playable character set to be released in the game's 2.1 version. Gallagher was teased via a drip marketing campaign some time ago, which detailed his rarity, element, and Path. While we have yet to obtain official gameplay snippets of the unit, social media leaks have revealed his moveset and idle animations, among other items of interest.

Read on to learn more about these Honkai Star Rail Gallagher leaks.

Honkai Star Rail Gallagher leaks for version 2.1

As detailed in the X post above, recent Honkai Star Rail Gallagher leaks have detailed the character’s various animations and base stats. These leaks come courtesy of the individual known as Dim (also known as Dimbreath).

Gallagher’s first idle animation features the character loosening his tie, while his second idle animation sees him drinking from a hip flask before magically discarding it into the void.

The Honkai Star Rail Gallagher leaks also showcase the character’s basic ATK within the overworld (Technique), which sees him charging into an enemy with his red, flaming fist.

In terms of gameplay animations, Gallagher uses two consecutive roundabout kicks for his Basic ATK while in battle. His Skill sees him cracking open a soda can, which replenishes HP for the target ally.

Finally, Gallagher’s Ultimate has him emanate a crimson aura from his right arm, which bursts into flames. He then unleashes three simultaneous slashes at the targeted enemy, dealing massive damage.

As a refresher, Gallagher possesses the following characteristics:

Rarity : 4-star

: 4-star Element : Fire

: Fire Path : Path of the Abundance

: Path of the Abundance Role: Primarily a healer

Readers should keep in mind that these Honkai Star Rail leaks come courtesy of third-party sources unaffiliated with developer HoYoverse. As such, they are subject to change upon final release and must be taken with a grain of salt.

