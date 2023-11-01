Honkai Star Rail has won critical acclaim ever since its initial release on April 26, 2023. This turn-based RPG from developer HoYoverse is available for mobile devices as well. Thanks to its immense popularity and success, Google has nominated it for the Google Play Users’ Choice Game of 2023 - thereby acknowledging it as a flagship title.

Read on to learn more about the announcements and what it entails for the playerbase.

Honkai Star Rail receives a nomination for the Game of 2023 award in the Google Play Users’ Choice section

As detailed in the Twitter/X post, Honkai Star Rail has been officially nominated for the Google Play Best of 2023 awards. More specifically, the game has been nominated under the Users' Choice section for the award.

Players can participate in the selection process to cast their vote in favor of the game via the following steps:

The webpage for the event. (Image via Google Play)

Head to the URL: https://hoyo.link/4vHfFBAL .

. Once in the marked URL, log in using your Google ID.

Scroll down to the “Nominees” section of the page.

Click on the “Vote” button under Honkai: Star Rail.

Submitting the vote (Image via Google Play)

Participants will be greeted with a “Thanks for voting!” message once they complete the deed.

Players can now safely exit the webpage and await the official results.

Assuming Star Rail wins the Users’ Choice award, players can expect a thank-you present in turn from HoYoverse. The rewards usually include free summons, either via Stellar Jades or Special Star Rail Passes - if recent trends from another flagship HoYoverse title, Genshin Impact, are to be believed.

The voting will be ending in two weeks' time on November 14, 2023 - with the results being announced at a later date.

Honkai Star Rail is available on PC, Android, and iOS platforms. A PlayStation 5 port was released with version 1.4, boasting crisp visuals and seamless cross-progression.

For more Honkai Star Rail-related news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.