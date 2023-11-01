5 best games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November 2023

There are a lot of great games making their way to the Xbox Game Pass every month, and November 2023 is no different. There are many incredible titles set to hit Microsoft’s subscription model this month, spanning across a variety of genres, themes, and gameplay mechanics.

While there are many titles up for grabs if you are a subscriber, you might want to try out the best games in Xbox Game Pass this November.

Today’s list goes over the titles you should check out this month as soon as they have their official launch on the platform.

Note: The entries are not ranked in any specific order. The list below represents the best pick of title from the games that are making their way to the Xbox Game Pass in November 2023.

The best Xbox Game Pass games in November 2023

1) Football Manager 2024 (November 6)

Sports Interactive’s upcoming Football Manager will be a part of Xbox Game Pass from November 6, 2023. The latest entry in the franchise is something that long-standing fans have been quite excited about, and it will finally be up for grabs for those who have a subscription to the service.

Football Manager 2024 is one of the best sports games to be released this year, and if you are a football fan, you should be picking this up on day one.

2) Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (November 9)

Yakuza fans are eating well in 2023. After the release of Like a Dragon: Ishin! earlier this October, they will now be able to try out Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name on the Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Like a Dragon Gaiden follows the story of Kiryu and highlights what he has been up to after the events of Yakuza 6. It bridges the story between The Song of Life and Like a Dragon 8, the latter being one of the most anticipated releases in January 2024.

Like a Dragon Gaiden is a must-play game if you have been following the Yakuza narrative thus far.

3) Wild Hearts (November 9)

Wild Hearts is a unique take on the Monster Hunter formula. The game was received quite well by players and critics alike during its release earlier this year. The title is finally making its way to Xbox Game Pass on November 9, and players will be able to enjoy a much more updated version with new Kemonos.

Wild Hearts is a must-play if you like the monster-hunting genre of games. The title stays true to its roots and offers hundreds of hours of gameplay if you are looking to min-max your build and make the most of every weapon that the RPG has to offer.

4) Persona 5 Tactica (November 17)

Shin Megami Tensei fans are going to get another Persona game this month, with Persona 5 Tactica releasing on November 17. It will be a part of Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Persona 5 Tactica is a turn-based tactics game that takes some of the Persona 5 mechanics and reimagines the gameplay and narrative to a great extent. Fans of the Persona series will love this title, which will arrive ahead of Persona 3 Reload, set for release in January next year.

5) Rollerdome (November 28)

Rollerdome is another highly-anticipated launch in 2023, with the title garnering a sort of cult following ever since its announcement. The game is a third-person shooter that plays out on roller skates.

The story takes place in an alternate world where corporations have taken over the entire planet. It’s quite reminiscent of the backdrop that we get in Hi-Fi Rush, and much like it, Rollerdome is gearing up to be one of the most unique games to hit Xbox Game Pass this month.