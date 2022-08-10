5 video games that are set to release soon, but we know almost nothing about

2022 has seen several great video game releases so far, with the likes of Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and Stray. As August ushers in the mid-way point of the year, it is worth taking a look back at some of the best releases so far, as well as a look forward to some upcoming titles.

While the rest of the year is packed with some highly anticipated releases, there are some video games without much information available online. Interestingly, these games have had some marketing in the form of trailers and promotional images, but little is known about their plot and, in some cases, even what genre they belong to.

With these games shrouded in mystery, only speculation and rumors hint as to what audiences can expect from these titles. This article lists five video games that are set to be released soon, but about whom, much is still unknown.

5 upcoming video game releases that are shrouded in mystery

1) Rollerdrome

From developer Roll7 comes this soon-to-release title, known as Rollerdrome. The game is set in 2030 and features a player character on skates, armed with guns, as they take down various types of enemies while moving around in an arena. Set to release on August 16, the trailers showcase some cool gameplay, but aside from this, very little information about the game is available.

The Steam page for the game offers up some more details, such as revealing that it will be a single-player game. The state of the game world is also illustrated here, noting that it is a “world where corporations rule,” along with the fact that the Matterhorn Corporation will be central to the plot and player’s story.

Aside from this, it is not yet clear as to what shape the video game will take, whether it will be a linear single-player game or some sort of arena-based shooter. The Rollerdrome Championship will feature in the story, although whether that will be the central mode of gameplay or if players will venture to other areas remains unknown.

2) A Plague Tale: Requiem

Since A Plague Tale: Innocence ended on a relatively happy note, it is difficult to see where the threat from the sequel will come from. And yet, A Plague Tale: Requiem is due for an October 18 release date, with very few details regarding the plot available so far, which is honestly some great marketing.

From trailer footage, certain aspects of the story can be pieced together, such as the fact that the plague has somehow returned. However, how this happened remains unclear as the plague seemingly disappeared from France at the end of the first game. Amicia and Hugo also seem to get separated at some point in the story, leading many to speculate that the young boy might die in this game.

This video game sequel is a highly anticipated release, especially for fans of the first game, and it clearly seems to be holding its cards close to its chest. Players will have to wait for a new trailer for some more clarity or grab the game on day one when it eventually releases.

3) Scorn

Scorn is described as a first-person biopunk survival horror adventure game, which is being developed by Ebb Software. It is set to release on October 21, 2022, and is said to be inspired by the work of H.R. Giger, the visual artist of the iconic xenomorph in the Alien movies.

Details regarding the video game are fair and few, with the only source of tangible details coming from its trailers. Players seem to take on the role of a skinless pale humanoid creature in an environment that is as eerie as it is mysterious. The gameplay is slow-paced and involves exploration, along with occasional combat encounters.

Judging from the trailers, the game has a significant horror vibe to it, although that might change if the action and combat take precedence in the later parts of the story. Ebb Software is a relatively new studio in the gaming industry, founded in 2013, with Scorn being their very first major game release.

4) The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Announced as early as March 2019, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been delayed a few times and now has an anticipated release date of late 2022. While a few trailers for the game have been released, it is still a mystery as to what type of game this title will be.

What is currently known about this video game is that it will feature Gollum as the main character and will be set long before the events of the first Lord of the Rings movie. It will show Gollum’s journey into Mordor and his subsequent time in the lands there. The game will seemingly feature some familiar faces from the movies and books, although none have been shown so far in trailers.

In terms of gameplay, nothing solid is known yet. Many presume that it will be a sort of puzzle platformer adventure game. It is highly unlikely that the game will feature any combat as Gollum is a weak creature and will not be able to overpower any orcs or Gondorian men he encounters.

5) Thymesia

Another video game coming out this August is Thymesia, an indie title that is a highly anticipated release for the month. Developed by OverBorder Studio, this is a Soulslike game that drew the attention of many of the genre's fans when its trailer first debuted. Its similarity to Bloodborne was immediately apparent to players who are familiar with the Soulsborne series.

While Thymesia’s trailers reveal little regarding the game’s larger plot and narrative, its Steam page sheds some light on its world. The description shares many similarities to many FromSoftware video games, with a kingdom that is on the verge of collapse and its fate resting upon a single hero.

Despite containing a lengthy description of the game, it does not highlight any points regarding the game’s premise. Vague and cryptic hints are stated, but none of these are specific enough to be able to draw any conclusions. Thankfully, the game is scheduled to be released on August 18, so players will not have to wait long to find out.

