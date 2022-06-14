What is the release date for Scorn?

Gamers were shocked when they got their first look at Scorn. This upcoming horror title looks like it’s featuring a whole bunch of creepy crawlers to fight, as well as an umbilical cord that needs removing.

Many fans can’t wait for the release date of this ambitious title just to see what kind of adventure it entails. It’s a good time for horror games, with The Quarry recently released and more info on Redfall being given.

Scorn might take the award for the creepiest upcoming title, though.

Scorn features creepy character designs and intriguing gameplay

This horror game was shown off at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, along with several other titles like Forza Motorsport and Hollow Knight: Silksong. Scorn is set to release on October 21 (right before Halloween).

The brief trailer for the game showed the strange half-alien/half humanoid monsters that will apparently serve as its enemies. The main character literally separates itself from an umbilical cord within the first couple of moments of the trailer.

Apparently, the world of Scorn was heavily inspired by H.R. Giger, a famous artist. Influences of his work can be found in all sorts of places, from Celtic Frost albums to the Alien movies and even other games like Dark Seed.

Most enemies in the game are half-human monsters (Image via Ebb Software)

Much of the setting and characters found in the upcoming title appeal to a biomechanical style. This was popularized by Giger and refers to this mixture of mechanical and humanoid imagery.

As a result, everything in this title has one or two oddities as part of its design. Even the first gun players get a hold of has an eyeball. Fans of the Alien movie series might feel nostalgia playing this game, quite honestly.

It looks like Scorn will be exclusive to the Xbox Series X and S. It will also be available on the Xbox Game Pass from day one.

The Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase made tons of other headlines outside this creepy game’s announcement. Forza Motorsport is coming out with its eighth game. It looks more realistic than ever, with ray tracing and incredibly modern graphics.

Gamers also got to see a trailer for Hollow Knight: Silksong, the second game in that franchise. This new title will follow the adventures of Hornet, a character from the first game who hasn’t been a protagonist until now.

