Persona 5 Tactica new details revealed: Side quests, Replay feature, New Game+, and more

Persona 5 Tactica's release date is right around the corner, and new details are here to excite fans about this strategy RPG spin-off. This includes a look at how side missions work and information regarding additional elements like replaying missions as well as the New Game Plus playthrough. This article will help players get acquainted with the Persona 5 spin-off prior to its launch next month.

With that said, here is everything players need to know about this upcoming title and everything that separates it from the mainline entry.

Persona 5 Tactica will feature unique side missions and also allow players to replay favorite stages

After finding themselves in an alternate dimension and their teammates under the control of the tyrannical Legionnaires, the Phantom Thieves must find a way out. As players navigate the campaign and its challenges, they will encounter optional side quests.

These feature distinct story scenarios and set pieces for gamers to fight through. For instance, an optional mission might involve navigating an explosives-laden arena.

As an incentive, players will be granted GP for clearing these, which can be invested in a character's skill tree to make them more effective out on the battlefield. If that is not enough, gamers will also be rewarded with powerful skills and the ability to create new, stronger Personas.

Those who wish to hone their skills further have ample opportunities to do so. The Replay feature allows players to re-experience past stages that have been beaten. This way, gamers can try to finish a level in different ways. It should go without saying that they will be rewarded each time with money, EXP, and even Personas.

To spice things up, optional bonus challenges will rear their head when replaying a stage in Persona 5 Tactica. A Star ranking system is in place to gauge players' efficiency and strategic skills, so earning the highest 3 Stars in such levels should be the aim for completionists. But there's more.

A New Game Plus feature will allow players to re-experience the game with increased challenge. It will carry over all earned goodies, like weapons, money, character level, Personas, and more from the first playthrough. The same is true for fusions and entries in the Compendium, so those who wish to gather all Personas can grind to their heart's content.

Lastly, NG+ also unlocks bonus content for the players' viewing pleasure. This includes Persona 5 Tactica Special Art — which consists of artwork such as illustrations, character design, and more. Players who enjoy the aesthetics of ATLUS' titles will appreciate the inclusion of this content.

What is Persona 5 Tactica about?

The upcoming spin-off game is based on the iconic 2015 PS3 and PS4 JRPG, Persona 5. Unlike the main game, it is a strategy RPG like XCOM. In it, you'll control beloved characters like Joker and new ones like Erina to fight enemies in a new dimension. Turn-based combat, familiar Personas, and skills return in this title but with new elements like a cover system.

Persona 5 Tactica launches on November 17, 2023, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.