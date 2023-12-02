Honkai Star Rail leak details updated Blessings of Erudition in version 1.6

A recent leak suggests the Blessings of Erudition will become available to players with the release of Path of Erudition in version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail. Players can obtain a variety of Blessings on this Path while clearing the Simulated Universe in the upcoming version.

Blessings are equivalent to buffs that can be obtained in multiple ways, such as defeating enemies, through unique Curios, and random events in Occurrence domains.

For those curious, this article discusses this leak in the section below.

Note: This article is based on leaks and may be subject to translation errors.

All Blessings of Erudition in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6

The Blessings of each Path in Honkai Star Rail have three different rarities, and the Erudition Path is no exception. There are a total of 16 Blessings of Erudition, and each one is detailed in the section below:

1-star Blessings

Depending on the number of Blessings of Erudition players have in possession, Ultimate deals more damage.

Increases Ultimate CRIT Rate.

Increases Ultimate CRIT DMG.

After a character uses their ultimate, the damage of their next attack increases.

After using an ability categorized as an AoE (Area of Effect) ability, the character's ATK stat increases.

Characters get healed after unleashing their Ultimate.

2-star Blessings

Ultimates deal more CRIT DMG if activated with the Brain in a Jar. The CRIT DMG bonus lasts until the character's next attack.

The character's Energy charges the Brain in a Jar when it surpasses its limit.

Characters obtain a Shield when activating Ultimate using the Brain in a Jar.

Characters deal additional damage based on the number of enemies hit and the number of enemies defeated during the battle after an attack.

All Ultimates deal increased damage and, after entering battle, regenerates Energy.

The character's AoE ability deals additional damage based on the original ability damage if it only hits one opponent.

Unleashing Ultimate delays the actions of all Weakness Broken enemies.

3-star Blessings

The Brain in a Jar charges when attacking a Weakness Broken enemy or breaking an enemy's Weakness. The Energy for the Brain in a Jar increases after entering combat.

Inflicting lethal damage to enemies charges Brain in a Jar. Characters will get an SPD bonus when the Jar is fully charged.

Increases Ultimate's RES PEN bonus. The RES PEN bonus of the Ultimate damage increases with the maximum number of enemies attacked during the battle.

Brain in a Jar: Temporary Energy may be granted to characters to enable them to use Ultimate for an extra time when they use it in ways other than Brain in a Jar and if Brain in a Jar's Enlightenment Charge ratio is 100%. The temporary Energy lasts until the start of the new turn. It consumes all Enlightenment Charges if the Ultimate is activated an extra time.

All Path Resonance Blessings of Erudition in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6

The Nihility Path Resonance in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Activating Path resonance inflicts Synapse Resonance on all opponents and deals Imaginary damage to them.

Ultimate deals more damage to the enemy with the highest Max HP when it activates Synapse Resonance.

Synapse Resonance activates more times when characters defeat opponents with the effect.

Path Resonance regenerates Energy when new adversaries are summoned or encountered.

Synapse Resonance: The enemy with the highest Max HP will take additional damage after getting hit by a character. The damage scales with the character's ATK stat.

