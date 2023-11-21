Honkai Star Rail features several intriguing characters, and to further strengthen these units, the game releases a signature 5-star Light Cone that can be paired with them for maximum efficiency.

One of the many upcoming units players have been looking forward to is Dr. Ratio, whose signature Light Cone has received a buff in the current beta build, according to various leaks. Read on to learn more about the buff and how it impacts Dr. Ratio’s gameplay and overall value.

Honkai Star Rail tweaks Dr. Ratio’s signature Light Cone in the latest beta

As detailed in the Reddit post by user shinsetsu_fuji, the leak indicates a slight rework to Dr. Ratio’s signature Light cone. Specifically, the Baptism of Pure Thought has been adjusted to reflect the following alterations to his Mental Training skill:

Crit DMG remains unaffected at 20%

Crit DMG stacks also remain unaffected

Debate Effect has been renamed to Disputation Effect

Follow-up attacks now ignore 20% of the target’s DEF instead of 16%

of the target’s DEF instead of The effect still lasts for two turns

While the change may seem insignificant, a 4% net increase in follow-up attack shred is nothing to scoff at. This change cements the Baptism of Pure Thought as the Light Cone to get for Dr. Ratio, owing to its impressively strong ability. However, his rotations and general playstyle should remain unaffected.

Note that this information is made available by third-party sources unaffiliated with developer HoYoverse. As such, these buffs do not reflect the final version of the Light Cone and may be nullified upon final release.

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG from the developers of Genshin Impact. This turn-based battler takes players on an interstellar journey as they work together with numerous allies to fend off the might of the Stellarons. The game was officially released on April 26, 2023, for PC, Android, and iOS. A PlayStation 5 port was released with version 1.4.

