Honkai Star Rail leaks detail changes to Sparkle and Black Swan kits

Honkai Star Rail leaks have shared frequent updates surrounding the upcoming characters from Penacony. Leaks regarding 5-star characters Black Swan and Sparkle have been quite prominent, with developer HoYoverse making last-minute changes in the beta. Recent Honkai Star Rail leaks have detailed these changes in version 2.0’s v4 beta.

A breakdown of these changes, along with the affected characters, can be found below.

Honkai Star Rail leaks list minor changes to Sparkle and Black Swan kits

As detailed in the Reddit post above, the v4 beta has introduced a number of minor changes to Black Swan, Sparkle, and Misha. The changes are summarized below:

Sparkle

Dreamdiver : Increases CRIT DMG value for buffed allies by 24% (from an initial 36%) of Sparkle’s own CRIT DMG and an additional 45%. Buffed allies have their Action Forwarded by 50% for one turn. Cannot be applied to Sparkle herself.

: Increases CRIT DMG value for buffed allies by 24% (from an initial 36%) of Sparkle’s own CRIT DMG and an additional 45%. Buffed allies have their Action Forwarded by 50% for one turn. Cannot be applied to Sparkle herself. The Hero with a Thousand Faces : The Cipher effect can now be stacked, and each stack increases the effect of the buff by 10% for two whole turns.

: The Cipher effect can now be stacked, and each stack increases the effect of the buff by 10% for two whole turns. Red Herring : Maximum Skill Points while Sparkle is present in a team is increased by 2. Consuming Skill Points increases the party’s DMG output by 6% for two turns. Additionally, the effect can be stacked thrice.

: Maximum Skill Points while Sparkle is present in a team is increased by 2. Consuming Skill Points increases the party’s DMG output by 6% for two turns. Additionally, the effect can be stacked thrice. Suspension of Disbelief (C1 Eidolon) : Cipher effect lasts for an extra turn. Allies have their ATK buffed by 40% (from an initial value of 25%) when in Cipher state.

: Cipher effect lasts for an extra turn. Allies have their ATK buffed by 40% (from an initial value of 25%) when in Cipher state. Purely Fictitious : Talent stacks ignore 8% of the enemy’s DEF while dealing DMG.

: Talent stacks ignore 8% of the enemy’s DEF while dealing DMG. Narrative Polysemy: Reworked entirely. Crit DMG boost from Sparkle’s Skill is increased by an additional 30%. This effect will apply to all allies buffed with Cipher.

Black Swan

Bliss of Otherworld’s Embrace : Maximum energy reduced from 130 to 120.

: Maximum energy reduced from 130 to 120. Loom of Fate’s Caprice : Sacrament now deals Wind DoT DMG at the start of every turn.

: Sacrament now deals Wind DoT DMG at the start of every turn. Weep Not For Me, My Lamb: Enemies tagged with Sacrament will trigger 6 stacks of Sacrament on nearby enemies after their death.

Misha, on the other hand, has received only minor translation changes that do not affect previously known values.

Readers should note that these Honkai Star Rail leaks come from third parties unaffiliated with HoYoverse. As such, it is recommended to take the information above with a grain of salt.

For more leaks, news, and updates, check out Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail section.