Honkai Star Rail leaks detail Firefly’s 5-star Light Cone

Honkai Star Rail leaks surrounding version 2.0 have detailed upcoming characters, events, and miscellaneous in-game content. A recent leak has detailed the stats and artwork for a 5-star Light Cone set to release sometime after version 2.0. Judging from the artwork, this curious LC will likely be the upcoming character Firefly's signature option.

A breakdown of the Light Cone and its stats can be found below.

Note: Readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt since the info is based on leaks.

Firefly’s signature Light Cone revealed in recent Honkai Star Rail leaks

As detailed in the Reddit post above, a 5-star Light Cone is set to release sometime after version 2.0 of Honkai Star Rail. The artwork depicts Firefly in a crystalline cocoon-like pod, likely her signature Cone. The stats for this particular Cone are as follows:

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Max HP : 1314

: 1314 Max ATK : 521

: 521 Max DEF : 334

: 334 Skill: Increases the maximum HP for a character by 18/21/24/27/30 percent when equipped. Adds a stack of “Night Sprout” at the start of a battle and whenever an enemy begins their turn. A maximum of five such stacks can be generated. All stacks are converted into “Fuel Flame” when the wearer unleashes their Ultimate. If the wearer’s HP is above 35%, each Fuel Flame stack consumes 5% of the current HP. Additionally, using Skills reduces Fuel Flame stacks by one point while simultaneously boosting Crit DMG by 40/45/50/55/60 percent and Fire PEN by 20/21/22/23/24 percent. The effect lasts until the end of the turn.

These stats are representative of a maxed-out, Level 80 Light Cone. These Honkai Star rail leaks come courtesy of the Tieba forum.

Keep in mind that the skill description is subject to translation errors. Furthermore, the information presented above comes from third-party sources unaffiliated with developer HoYoverse. As such, the Light Cone’s stats and Skill attributes are subject to change during release.

For more Honkai Star Rail leaks and updates, check out our Honkai Star Rail section.