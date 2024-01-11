A number of Honkai Star Rail leaks centered on the upcoming Penacony region also referred to as the Planet of Festivities, and the new characters have appeared online. A recent post on Reddit showcases that the gacha machines in Penacony will be interactable, and Trailblazers can obtain various random rewards from them. That said, players will need to obtain a special currency to interact and obtain rewards.

This article breaks down the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding the Penacony gacha machines in detail.

Note: This article is based on Honkai Star Rail leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt

Honkai Star Rail leaks detail Penacony gacha machines

Two reliable third-party leakers, Palito and c2tr, are responsible for the Honkai Star Rail leak that emerged on Reddit. There are three types of gacha machines that players can interact with in Penacony: Dreamy Slots, Golden Capsule Machine, and Lucky Wheel. The following section contains a list of the guidelines of these gacha machines for interacting and earning rewards.

Dreamy Slots

Players can get Aideen Tokens by interacting with Dreamchasers and the locals of Penacony.

One Aideen token will be used by the Dreamy Slots machine when Trailblazers interact with it to receive a random reward.

The Family provides the rewards for this machine's prize pool, which has no limits.

Golden Capsule Machine

By talking to the residents of Penacony and Dreamchasers, Trailblazers can obtain Aideen Tokens.

The Golden Capsule Machine consumes two Aideen Tokens when players interact with it and obtain a random reward.

The Humongous Prize tier rewards can only be obtained once. The other rewards are provided by The Family and have no restrictions.

Lucky Wheel

Dreamchasers and the Penacony locals can provide players with Aideen tokens.

Upon interaction, this machine uses one Aideen Token from Trailblazers and distributes a random prize from its prize pool.

The rewards in this machine's prize pool are supplied by The Family and do not have any limit.

