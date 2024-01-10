Honkai Star Rail leak hints at Sparkle buff

Among the various Honkai Star Rail leaks on the internet, a recent X post by a credible third-party source, Dimbreath, claims that the upcoming 5-star Path of Harmony character, Sparkle, has received some buffs ahead of her release in the game. The unit’s kit primarily focuses on buffing her allies and boosting their damage.

For those curious, this article discusses the latest Honkai Star Rail leak in detail.

Note: This article is based on Honkai Star Rail leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

List of all changes made to Sparkle, according to Honkai Star Rail leak

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, Dimbreath has disclosed that the upcoming Harmony character, Sparkle, has received buffs ahead of her release in version 2.0 of Honkai Star Rail. Here is a list of all the reported changes made to the unit’s kit in the game:

Eidolon one

From: The Cipher effect applied by the ultimate ability lasts for one cycle. All party members affected by the effect will have their SPD boosted by 12 percent.

The Cipher effect applied by the ultimate ability lasts for one cycle. All party members affected by the effect will have their SPD boosted by 12 percent. To: The ultimate ability's cipher effect lasts for an additional turn. All allies affected by the Cipher effect will have their SPD boosted by 25 percent.

Eidolon two

From: Sparkles Talent grants additional DMG boost stacks. Each stack enables all teammates to ignore 3% of the targeted enemy's DEF.

Sparkles Talent grants additional DMG boost stacks. Each stack enables all teammates to ignore 3% of the targeted enemy's DEF. To: All party members can disregard 8% of the target's DEF with each stack.

Eidolon six

From: All skills deal an additional 40% CRIT DMG. All Cipher team members will receive this bonus.

All skills deal an additional 40% CRIT DMG. All Cipher team members will receive this bonus. To: All skills earn an extra 20% CRIT DMG. This bonus applies to all allies who have the Cipher buff.

Technique

Instead of recovering one skill point for each party member, now recover three.

Nocturne Trace

All allies will now receive 15% ATK instead of 5% CRIT Rate, while Quantum allies will receive additional ATK rather than Quantum DMG.

Players should keep in mind that this information comes from third-party data miners and does not represent the final version of the update.

Version 2.0 of Honkai Star Rail is set to be released in early February along with the brand-new region Penacony, the Planet of Festivities. The update will also feature two new 5-star characters (Black Swan and Sparkle) and a 4-star character (Misha).

For more Honkai Star Rail guides, updates, and news, remember to follow Sportskeeda.