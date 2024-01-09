Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at a free 10 pull heading to version 2.0

Honkai Star Rail leaks surrounding the upcoming version 2.0 have disclosed a ton of information on upcoming content. In addition to new characters and the region of Penacony, version 2.0 is set to bring with it several quality-of-life improvements, along with the usual freebies.

As 2.0 is a significant milestone in the game’s progression, developer HoYoverse may soon be handing out a set of 10 free pulls to all players in the form of a login bonus, as per recent rumors. Here's a breakdown of the leaks.

Honkai Star Rail leaks detail an additional free 10 pulls being handed out in version 2.0

As detailed in an X post, user Palito has detailed the contents of the “Stellaron Present” set to release in version 2.0. This Honkai Star Rail leak details that players would receive 10 Star Rail Special Passes to collect via a login bonus. The free 10 pull is likely spread over seven days, much like the ongoing Gift of Odyssey.

Combined with the Gift of Odyssey, players could obtain 20 free pulls during the release of version 2.0. These Star Rail Special Passes cannot be used on the permanent Standard Warp or Beginner Warp banners.

Keep in mind that these Honkai Star Rail leaks come courtesy of third-party sources unaffiliated with HoYoverse. As such, readers must take the information presented above with a grain of salt, so expect minor changes during the release of version 2.0.

