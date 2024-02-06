Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at new Trace Materials for Abundance and Preservation characters

A Honkai Star Rail leak has come to light, claiming that Trailblazers will gain access to brand-new Trace Materials with the release of the upcoming version of the space odyssey. However, this reportedly only applies to Preservation and Abundance characters.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is highly subject to change with the final release of the update. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leak details upcoming Trace materials for Preservation and Abundance characters

As mentioned earlier, a Honkai Star Rail leak has claimed that upcoming characters treading on the Path of Preservation and Abundance will reportedly gain access to new Trace Materials in the 2.1 update. These items are expected to be the units' primary way to upgrade or level up their Traces. This leak comes from reliable third-party leaker Inima_3.

The reported Trace Material for the upcoming Path of Preservation characters looks like an orange crystal that later evolves into a crystal stick and then an ore as the rarity goes up. Likewise, the rumored Trace Material for Path of Abundance characters looks like a seed that evolves from a fruit into a small tree.

The Trace Materials will reportedly be accessible to players with the release of the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update, which will include the new Path of Preservation character, Aventurine, and Path of Abundance unit, Gallagher.

Aventurine will specialize in tanking all incoming damage dealt by opponents, while Gallagher will excel in healing to ensure his teammates' survival.

The recently released Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update is a hit, and players around the world are enjoying its characters and events. Players also got access to the Planet of Festivities, Penacony, and the brand-new Trailblaze Mission.

The upcoming 2.1 update is expected to feature the limited-time banners of 5-star characters Acheron and Aventurine. Gallagher will also likely appear under one of the 5-star characters' banners as one of three featured 4-star characters.

