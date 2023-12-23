Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at Sparkle nerf

Sparkle is an upcoming 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail, along with the region of Penacony. Also known as Hanabi in the Japanese localization of the game, the release of this particular character has been much anticipated since an initial leak that detailed her entire kit and character render. She is set to release sometime after the release of version 2.0 at an unknown date.

A recent leak seems to suggest a major nerf to her abilities, removing her ability to Forward Actions. Read on to learn more about the same and the impact this may have on the character’s endgame viability.

Sparkle receives a major nerf in the latest Honkai Star Rail beta

As detailed in the Reddit post above, Hanabi aka Sparkle has received a nerf to her Skill, removing the ability to Forward ally Actions entirely. This particular Honkai Star Rail leak comes courtesy of user hxg_diluc (Waiting for the Captain) and is based on current beta build rumors.

If proven true, this could massively affect Sparkle’s overall utility in-game, leaving her most certainly compromised when compared to units like Bronya. Sparkle will still retain some utility thanks to her Skill Point generation abilities but will not be as overpowered as she initially seemed to be.

Keep in mind that the information above is based on leaks supplied by third-party sources unaffiliated with developer HoYoverse. As such, it is highly subject to change during the final retail release.

Updated kit for Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail

Keeping in mind the changes mentioned above, Sparkle’s updated kit includes the following:

Skill : Boosts an ally’s ATK and HP for two turns.

: Boosts an ally’s ATK and HP for two turns. Ultimate : Regenerates four Skill Points for the team. If Skill Points are already capped, two extra temporary Points will be generated. Sparkle also gives each ally a Mask, which further boosts the potency of her talent for two turns.

: Regenerates four Skill Points for the team. If Skill Points are already capped, two extra temporary Points will be generated. Sparkle also gives each ally a Mask, which further boosts the potency of her talent for two turns. Talent : Any ally consuming a Skill Point will have their damage boosted.

: Any ally consuming a Skill Point will have their damage boosted. Technique: Generates a Skill Point at the start of the battle.

For more news, leaks, and updates, check out our dedicated Honkai Star Rail section on Sportskeeda.