Honkai Star Rail leaks suggest changes to Ruan Mei kit

Honkai Star Rail is the newest free-to-play RPG from developer HoYoverse. This space odyssey features a wide roster of playable characters and is updated regularly with each major version upgrade. The upcoming version 1.6 patch is set to bring with it two highly anticipated characters, Runa Mei and Dr Ratio. Recent leaks have suggested yet another change to Ruan Mei’s kit in the ongoing beta, further cementing her place as a top-tier unit.

Read on to learn more about these changes.

Honkai Star Rail leak reportedly details updated kit for Ruan Mei

As detailed in the Reddit post above, Ruan Mei has reportedly received a significant buff to her stats and abilities, making her all the more useful and a must-have when version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail launches.

A summary of these reported changes is listed below:

String Sings Slow Swirls : Overtone lasts for three turns instead of two. Overtone now increases DMG by 32% instead of generating a simple SPD boost.

: Overtone lasts for three turns instead of two. Overtone now increases DMG by 32% instead of generating a simple SPD boost. Petals to Stream, Repose in Dream : All allies have RES PEN buffed to 30% instead of 20%. Thanatoplum Rebloom now delays enemy actions by an additional 5% (20% now), dealing break damage equal to 50% of Ruan Mei’s Ice Break DMG.

: All allies have RES PEN buffed to 30% instead of 20%. Thanatoplum Rebloom now delays enemy actions by an additional 5% (20% now), dealing break damage equal to 50% of Ruan Mei’s Ice Break DMG. Somatotypical Helix : The new version of this Skill has been reworked to increase the SPD stat of all party members except Ruan Mei. Attacking a Weakness Break enemy triggers additional Ice DMG (100% of Ice Break DMG).

: The new version of this Skill has been reworked to increase the SPD stat of all party members except Ruan Mei. Attacking a Weakness Break enemy triggers additional Ice DMG (100% of Ice Break DMG). “Aqua Smolders to the Rushlight” and “Candle Lights on Sill Waters” are the updated names for her Traces. The value for these remains unchanged.

Neuronic Embroidery (C1) : Completely reworked to increase the DMG output for all allies under the influence of her Ultimate. DMG now ignores a whopping 20% of enemy DEF.

: Completely reworked to increase the DMG output for all allies under the influence of her Ultimate. DMG now ignores a whopping 20% of enemy DEF. Reedside Promenade (C2) : Attacking enemies with Weakness Break increases ally ATK by 40%.

: Attacking enemies with Weakness Break increases ally ATK by 40%. Chatoyant Eclat (C4) : Successfully applying Weakness Break to a foe will boost Ruan Mei’s Break Effect potency by 100% for three whole turns.

: Successfully applying Weakness Break to a foe will boost Ruan Mei’s Break Effect potency by 100% for three whole turns. Sash Cascade (C6): The Ultimate field has its duration extended by another turn. Additionally, the Break DMG bonus of her Talent is buffed to 200%.

Note that the information above is provided by unofficial sources. As such, these values are not considered official and are subject to change with the final release of Honkai Star Rail 1.6. Furthermore, the indicated names and values are subject to translation errors.

