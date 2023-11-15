Honkai Star Rail leaks showcase Ruan Mei's possible gameplay, skill animation, and more

Honkai Star Rail is proving to be a workshop for aesthetically pleasing characters and designs. With each update, developer HoYoverse constantly improves each character's animations and models, making them unique. One such character is Ruan Mei, who is scheduled for release alongside the 1.6 patch. While players may have an idea about Ruan Mei's kit following the recent beta version, new leaks show footage of her abilities in action.

From animations of her skill to her burst, players can expect the same amount of grace and beauty, which is fitting to her character in the game.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by popular dataminer Dimbreath. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Ruan Mei gameplay leaks for Honkai Star Rail 1.6

With the help of popular leaker Dimbreath, the community was able to view Ruan Mei's gameplay animations. She is a Harmony character, wielding the Ice element. Hence, players will see her dealing Ice damage to enemies using only her basic attacks and granting several buffs via her skill and ultimate.

Readers can refer to this article for a quick look at Ruan Mei's updated kit. However, the following post showcases her ability to create animations.

Ruan Mei's lore suggests that she is an avid follower of traditional theatre, which explains the significance of a Banjo in her skill animations.

Lastly, the post below showcases Ruan Mei's idle animation, where she appears to be busy with embroidery and biology.

The following section of the article will summarize Ruan Mei's skills.

Ruan Mei's skill description for Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Here is a summarized list of Ruan Mei's skills in Honkai Star Rail:

Skill: Gains a special buff for two turns. Her allies will further gain increased SPD and Break Effect efficiency.

Weakness break duration increases for all enemies, which can further delay the action based on Mei's Break Effect. This skill will also deal Ice damage to enemies.

Technique: An enemy loses its toughness against an element. Additionally, allies gain increased toughness against enemies in the Simulated Universe.

Passive talent: All allies gain increased damage by 30%. After breaking an enemy's toughness, allies will deal Ice damage equal to a percentage of Ruan Mei's ATK stat.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 is expected to be released on December 27, 2023.