Honkai Star Rail leaks suggest new Resonance Interplays heading to the Simulated Universe

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG from the developers of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. This turn-based battler has a ton of modes to choose from, each offering a multitude of rewards for participation. One such permanent variant is the Simulated Universe, a replayable mode that is divided into eight “Worlds,” each with its own set of challenges and Planar Ornaments to collect.

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak now suggests that an additional game mechanic will be added to the mode, offering new interactions between Resonance pathways. Read on to learn more about the upcoming changes.

All upcoming Resonance Interplays in Honkai Star Rail

As detailed in the Reddit embed above, Honkai Star Rail is set to receive a new set of Resonance Interplays, detailed below:

Preservation + Destruction : Extends the shield duration for all allies if their HP is below a set percentage. Path Resonance will deal additional damage.

: Extends the shield duration for all allies if their HP is below a set percentage. Path Resonance will deal additional damage. Preservation + Erudition : Increases Physical PEN after using Ultimate for the next Path.

: Increases Physical PEN after using Ultimate for the next Path. Remembrance + Preservation : Generates a shield when the Freeze debuff is nullified or weakened.

: Generates a shield when the Freeze debuff is nullified or weakened. Remembrance + Propagation : Basic ATK on Frozen enemies have a higher chance to afflict Dissociation.

: Basic ATK on Frozen enemies have a higher chance to afflict Dissociation. Nihility + Remembrance : Freeze duration is extended on Frozen foes. Additionally, DoT damage on Frozen enemies is enhanced.

: Freeze duration is extended on Frozen foes. Additionally, DoT damage on Frozen enemies is enhanced. Nihility + Elation : Deal additional damage to Frozen enemies, depending upon the non DoT damage released..

: Deal additional damage to Frozen enemies, depending upon the non DoT damage released.. Abundance + Erudition : Excess heals increases the party’s Ultimate damage.

: Excess heals increases the party’s Ultimate damage. Abundance + Destruction : Excess heals will be kept in reserve and automatically triggered once character HP falls below a set percentage.

: Excess heals will be kept in reserve and automatically triggered once character HP falls below a set percentage. The Hunt + Propagation : Stack Skill Points to increase damage output for the Path of Resonance.

: Stack Skill Points to increase damage output for the Path of Resonance. The Hunt + Preservation : Using Path Resonance will extend shield duration.

: Using Path Resonance will extend shield duration. Destruction + The Hunt : Path Resonance unleashes an AoE attack on enemies, reducing their HP to 1.

: Path Resonance unleashes an AoE attack on enemies, reducing their HP to 1. Destruction + Abundance : Characters restore HP over time when taking self-damage from themselves or other allies.

: Characters restore HP over time when taking self-damage from themselves or other allies. Elation + Nihility : A chance to deal DoT damage from Fire, Wind, Physical or Lightning is possible whenever Path Resonance of the respective element is triggered.

: A chance to deal DoT damage from Fire, Wind, Physical or Lightning is possible whenever Path Resonance of the respective element is triggered. Elation + The Hunt : Path Resonance forward party actions, scaling off the amount of Energy used.

: Path Resonance forward party actions, scaling off the amount of Energy used. Propagation + Abundance : Heals targeted allies when using Path Resonance. Excess heals are distributed amongst other allies.

: Heals targeted allies when using Path Resonance. Excess heals are distributed amongst other allies. Propagation + Remembrance : Metamorphosed characters deal additional damage to Frozen targets. These attacks also have a low chance of freezing the target.

: Metamorphosed characters deal additional damage to Frozen targets. These attacks also have a low chance of freezing the target. Erudition + Elation : Enemies debuffed with Synapse Resonance have this debuff extended for an additional turn when attacked.

: Enemies debuffed with Synapse Resonance have this debuff extended for an additional turn when attacked. Erudition + Nihility: Attacking an enemy broken with Weakness does not cost Synapse Resonance.

Keep in mind the above information comes courtesy of leaks that do not represent the final version of the game. As such, these Resonance Interplays are highly subject to change.

For more Honkai Star Rail news, leaks, and updates keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.