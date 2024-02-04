Honkai Star Rail Light Cone Manifest Store update: New Light Cones and more explored

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update’s release is on the horizon, and with it comes brand-new content into the game. With version 2.0’s launch, the Light Cone Manifest store will receive some changes and new Light Cones will be added to it. Trailblazers who want to know more about the additions are in the correct spot.

This article details the Light Cones that are getting added to the Light Cone Manifest Store in Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

7 new Light Cones are heading to the Light Cone Manifest Store in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

With the release of one of the most anticipated updates in the game, the Light Cone Manifest Store will receive some changes and seven Light Cones will be added to it.

In Honkai Star Rail 2.0, there will be a total of 14 Light Cones in the Manifest Store, and players will be able to buy them with their Lucent Afterglow. The Light Cones and their abilities are detailed in the section below:

Flames Afar (Destruction)

Deflagration: When the wearer loses or consumes more than 25% of their max HP during a single turn, they will get healed for 15% of their max HP. Additionally, the wearer will receive a damage boost of 25% for two turns. This effect can be triggered once every three turns.

Final Victor (The Hunt)

All In: Boosts the wearer’s ATK-stat by 12%. When the wearer hits a CRIT, they gain a stack of Good Fortune; tjhis can be stacked up to four times. Each stack of the buff will boost the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 8% and will be removed after the wearer’s turn ends.

The Day The Cosmos Fell (Erudition)

Stratagem: Boosts the wearer’s ATK by 16%. When the wearer launches an attack on adversaries and if they have the same Weakness type, the wearer’s CRIT DMG increases by 20% for two turns.

Dreamville Adventure (Harmony)

Solidarity: When the wearer uses their Basic ATk, Skill, or Ultimate, all party members gain Childishness. It increases allies’ damage from the same ability that the wearer used by 12%, but it cannot be stacked.

It’s Showtime (Nihility)

Self-Amusement: When the wearer inflicts a debuff, they gain a stack of Trick. Each stack boosts the wearer’s damage by 6%, and it can be stacked up to three times. The effect lasts for a turn, and if the wearer’s Effect Hit Rate is 80%, their ATK increases by 20%.

Destiny’s Threads Forewoven (Preservation)

Insight: Boosts the wearer’s Effect RES by 12%. Every 100 DEF increases the wearer’s damage by 0.8%, up to a maximum of 32%.

What is Real (Abundance)

Hypothesis: Boosts the wearer’s Break Effect by 24%. When they use their Basic ATK, their HP replenishes by 2.0% of their max HP plus 800.

